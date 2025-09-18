12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Zhengye Biotechnology ZYBT shares increased by 32.6% to $12.4 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $452.5 million.

shares increased by 32.6% to $12.4 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $452.5 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics ADAP stock increased by 24.18% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.4 million.

stock increased by 24.18% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.4 million. Universe Pharmaceuticals UPC shares increased by 10.84% to $4.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.2 million.

shares increased by 10.84% to $4.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.2 million. ALX Oncology Holdings ALXO stock increased by 9.67% to $1.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.2 million.

stock increased by 9.67% to $1.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.2 million. Meihua Intl Medical Techs MHUA stock increased by 8.04% to $0.45. The company's market cap stands at $10.7 million.

stock increased by 8.04% to $0.45. The company's market cap stands at $10.7 million. Lyra Therapeutics LYRA stock rose 7.09% to $6.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million.

Losers

Reviva Pharmaceuticals RVPH stock fell 23.7% to $0.32 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $27.4 million.

stock fell 23.7% to $0.32 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $27.4 million. Jasper Therapeutics JSPR stock decreased by 12.75% to $2.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.8 million.

stock decreased by 12.75% to $2.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.8 million. DIH Holding US DHAI shares fell 6.2% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.0 million.

shares fell 6.2% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.0 million. Moleculin Biotech MBRX shares fell 6.15% to $0.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.8 million.

shares fell 6.15% to $0.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.8 million. Aditxt ADTX shares declined by 5.89% to $0.96. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 million.

shares declined by 5.89% to $0.96. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 million. SciSparc SPRC stock decreased by 4.93% to $4.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.