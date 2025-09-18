12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Zhengye Biotechnology ZYBT shares increased by 32.6% to $12.4 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $452.5 million.
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics ADAP stock increased by 24.18% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.4 million.
- Universe Pharmaceuticals UPC shares increased by 10.84% to $4.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.2 million.
- ALX Oncology Holdings ALXO stock increased by 9.67% to $1.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.2 million.
- Meihua Intl Medical Techs MHUA stock increased by 8.04% to $0.45. The company's market cap stands at $10.7 million.
- Lyra Therapeutics LYRA stock rose 7.09% to $6.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million.
Losers
- Reviva Pharmaceuticals RVPH stock fell 23.7% to $0.32 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $27.4 million.
- Jasper Therapeutics JSPR stock decreased by 12.75% to $2.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.8 million.
- DIH Holding US DHAI shares fell 6.2% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.0 million.
- Moleculin Biotech MBRX shares fell 6.15% to $0.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.8 million.
- Aditxt ADTX shares declined by 5.89% to $0.96. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 million.
- SciSparc SPRC stock decreased by 4.93% to $4.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 million.
