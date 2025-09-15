12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

LightPath Technologies LPTH shares increased by 22.5% to $6.72 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $235.5 million.

Foxx Development Hldgs FOXX shares increased by 19.18% to $5.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.2 million.

Soluna Holdings SLNH shares moved upwards by 19.15% to $0.85. The company's market cap stands at $21.6 million.

Wolfspeed WOLF shares moved upwards by 18.66% to $2.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $364.5 million.

Soluna Holdings SLNHP shares increased by 16.07% to $3.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 million.

shares increased by 16.07% to $3.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 million. Rezolve AI RZLV stock increased by 15.0% to $7.77. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.

Losers

Wearable Devices WLDS stock declined by 28.4% to $6.75 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $21.4 million. As per the press release, H1 earnings came out 4 days ago.

UTime WTO shares fell 16.42% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $15.5 million.

shares fell 16.42% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $15.5 million. Argo Blockchain plc - 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 ARBKL stock declined by 13.96% to $1.91.

ReAlpha Tech AIRE shares decreased by 13.8% to $1.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.4 million.

3 E Network MASK shares declined by 13.62% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 million.

Taoping TAOP shares decreased by 11.42% to $2.98. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 million.

