12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Moving iMage Technologies MITQ stock increased by 14.2% to $1.37 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.5 million.
- Asset Entities ASST stock moved upwards by 11.89% to $9.5. The company's market cap stands at $148.1 million.
- HWH International HWH shares moved upwards by 4.47% to $3.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.8 million.
- AirNet Technology ANTE shares rose 3.3% to $5.0. The company's market cap stands at $546.9 million.
- CTRL Group MCTR stock moved upwards by 2.83% to $2.18. The company's market cap stands at $35.8 million.
- Gray Media GTN stock moved upwards by 2.8% to $6.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $599.2 million.
Losers
- ZW Data Action Tech CNET shares fell 7.7% to $1.8 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 million.
- Urban One UONEK shares declined by 7.3% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.3 million.
- Harrison Global Holdings BLMZ shares decreased by 4.85% to $0.16. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 million.
- Giftify GIFT stock declined by 4.59% to $1.04. The company's market cap stands at $32.6 million.
- EPWK Holdings EPWK shares fell 3.67% to $0.54. The company's market cap stands at $13.3 million.
- Fast Track Group FTRK shares decreased by 3.32% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.7 million.
