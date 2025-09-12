September 12, 2025 5:06 PM 2 min read

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Moving iMage Technologies MITQ stock increased by 14.2% to $1.37 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.5 million.
  • Asset Entities ASST stock moved upwards by 11.89% to $9.5. The company's market cap stands at $148.1 million.
  • HWH International HWH shares moved upwards by 4.47% to $3.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.8 million.
  • AirNet Technology ANTE shares rose 3.3% to $5.0. The company's market cap stands at $546.9 million.
  • CTRL Group MCTR stock moved upwards by 2.83% to $2.18. The company's market cap stands at $35.8 million.
  • Gray Media GTN stock moved upwards by 2.8% to $6.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $599.2 million.

Losers

  • ZW Data Action Tech CNET shares fell 7.7% to $1.8 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 million.
  • Urban One UONEK shares declined by 7.3% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.3 million.
  • Harrison Global Holdings BLMZ shares decreased by 4.85% to $0.16. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 million.
  • Giftify GIFT stock declined by 4.59% to $1.04. The company's market cap stands at $32.6 million.
  • EPWK Holdings EPWK shares fell 3.67% to $0.54. The company's market cap stands at $13.3 million.
  • Fast Track Group FTRK shares decreased by 3.32% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ANTE Logo
ANTEAirNet Technology Inc
$4.991.01%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
99.86
Growth
3.95
Quality
N/A
Value
N/A
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
ASST Logo
ASSTAsset Entities Inc
$9.708.87%
BLMZ Logo
BLMZHarrison Global Holdings Inc
$0.16796.27%
CNET Logo
CNETZW Data Action Technologies Inc
$1.807.78%
EPWK Logo
EPWKEPWK Holdings Ltd
$0.5417-9.40%
FTRK Logo
FTRKFast Track Group
$0.5600-4.32%
GIFT Logo
GIFTGiftify Inc
$1.05-1.87%
GTN Logo
GTNGray Media Inc
$6.022.63%
HWH Logo
HWHHWH International Inc
$3.276.51%
MCTR Logo
MCTRCTRL Group Ltd
$2.18-6.84%
MITQ Logo
MITQMoving iMage Technologies Inc
$1.4032.1%
UONEK Logo
UONEKUrban One Inc
$0.6990-10.2%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved