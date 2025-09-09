12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- CleanCore Solutions ZONE shares rose 61.0% to $5.65 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.9 million.
- Rich Sparkle Holdings ANPA shares moved upwards by 30.55% to $48.96. The company's market cap stands at $468.7 million.
- Advent Technologies Hldgs ADN stock increased by 17.59% to $3.81. The company's market cap stands at $8.6 million.
- Primega Group Holdings ZDAI shares rose 16.13% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $11.0 million.
- Earlyworks Co ELWS shares increased by 15.99% to $2.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 million.
- New Century Logistics NCEW stock moved upwards by 8.47% to $0.53. The company's market cap stands at $10.5 million.
Losers
- Sentage Hldgs SNTG stock declined by 22.3% to $5.29 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $19.1 million.
- Core & Main CNM shares decreased by 15.91% to $56.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Nuvve Holding NVVE shares declined by 12.58% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 million.
- Planet Labs PL shares fell 12.43% to $8.46. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Sunrise New Energy EPOW stock decreased by 10.58% to $0.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.7 million.
- Li Bang International LBGJ stock declined by 9.38% to $1.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
