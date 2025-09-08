12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

36KR Holdings KRKR shares moved upwards by 129.6% to $12.03 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $10.3 million.

shares moved upwards by 129.6% to $12.03 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $10.3 million. Fangdd Network Group DUO shares rose 41.27% to $4.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 million.

shares rose 41.27% to $4.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 million. NFT MI shares rose 21.05% to $3.91. The company's market cap stands at $16.3 million.

shares rose 21.05% to $3.91. The company's market cap stands at $16.3 million. Globalstar GSAT stock moved upwards by 16.77% to $36.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 billion.

stock moved upwards by 16.77% to $36.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 billion. EchoStar SATS shares increased by 15.0% to $77.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.3 billion.

shares increased by 15.0% to $77.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.3 billion. Uniti Group UNIT stock rose 14.82% to $7.39. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.

Losers

Sound Group SOGP stock decreased by 29.6% to $21.45 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $161.1 million.

stock decreased by 29.6% to $21.45 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $161.1 million. Mega Matrix MPU stock decreased by 22.04% to $1.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.4 million.

stock decreased by 22.04% to $1.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.4 million. Telecom Argentina TEO shares fell 14.74% to $7.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion.

shares fell 14.74% to $7.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion. Darkiris DKI shares declined by 13.44% to $4.16. The company's market cap stands at $85.0 million.

shares declined by 13.44% to $4.16. The company's market cap stands at $85.0 million. Kuke Music Hldg KUKE shares declined by 12.31% to $1.71. The company's market cap stands at $55.2 million.

shares declined by 12.31% to $1.71. The company's market cap stands at $55.2 million. Treasure Global TGL stock declined by 12.22% to $0.75. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.