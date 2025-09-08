12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- 36KR Holdings KRKR shares moved upwards by 129.6% to $12.03 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $10.3 million.
- Fangdd Network Group DUO shares rose 41.27% to $4.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 million.
- NFT MI shares rose 21.05% to $3.91. The company's market cap stands at $16.3 million.
- Globalstar GSAT stock moved upwards by 16.77% to $36.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 billion.
- EchoStar SATS shares increased by 15.0% to $77.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.3 billion.
- Uniti Group UNIT stock rose 14.82% to $7.39. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
Losers
- Sound Group SOGP stock decreased by 29.6% to $21.45 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $161.1 million.
- Mega Matrix MPU stock decreased by 22.04% to $1.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.4 million.
- Telecom Argentina TEO shares fell 14.74% to $7.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion.
- Darkiris DKI shares declined by 13.44% to $4.16. The company's market cap stands at $85.0 million.
- Kuke Music Hldg KUKE shares declined by 12.31% to $1.71. The company's market cap stands at $55.2 million.
- Treasure Global TGL stock declined by 12.22% to $0.75. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 million.
