12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Rapport Therapeutics RAPP shares increased by 117.7% to $31.26 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $524.1 million.

shares increased by 117.7% to $31.26 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $524.1 million. Beyond Air XAIR shares rose 60.62% to $3.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.5 million.

shares rose 60.62% to $3.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.5 million. Talphera TLPH stock moved upwards by 28.36% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.2 million.

stock moved upwards by 28.36% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.2 million. Acrivon Therapeutics ACRV shares rose 27.81% to $1.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.8 million.

shares rose 27.81% to $1.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.8 million. AlphaTON Capital ATON shares moved upwards by 25.73% to $6.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.5 million.

shares moved upwards by 25.73% to $6.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.5 million. Seres Therapeutics MCRB shares moved upwards by 23.96% to $24.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $169.4 million.

Losers

CDT Equity CDT shares fell 31.1% to $0.81 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 million.

shares fell 31.1% to $0.81 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 million. MEI Pharma MEIP stock decreased by 28.14% to $3.04. The company's market cap stands at $138.9 million.

stock decreased by 28.14% to $3.04. The company's market cap stands at $138.9 million. Summit Therapeutics SMMT stock decreased by 24.74% to $19.55. The company's market cap stands at $19.2 billion.

stock decreased by 24.74% to $19.55. The company's market cap stands at $19.2 billion. CERo Therapeutics Hldgs CERO stock declined by 22.37% to $4.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 million.

stock declined by 22.37% to $4.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 million. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals NBY stock fell 22.26% to $2.9. The company's market cap stands at $21.7 million.

stock fell 22.26% to $2.9. The company's market cap stands at $21.7 million. Indaptus Therapeutics INDP shares fell 20.38% to $2.63. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.