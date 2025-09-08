12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Rapport Therapeutics RAPP shares increased by 117.7% to $31.26 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $524.1 million.
- Beyond Air XAIR shares rose 60.62% to $3.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.5 million.
- Talphera TLPH stock moved upwards by 28.36% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.2 million.
- Acrivon Therapeutics ACRV shares rose 27.81% to $1.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.8 million.
- AlphaTON Capital ATON shares moved upwards by 25.73% to $6.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.5 million.
- Seres Therapeutics MCRB shares moved upwards by 23.96% to $24.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $169.4 million.
Losers
- CDT Equity CDT shares fell 31.1% to $0.81 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 million.
- MEI Pharma MEIP stock decreased by 28.14% to $3.04. The company's market cap stands at $138.9 million.
- Summit Therapeutics SMMT stock decreased by 24.74% to $19.55. The company's market cap stands at $19.2 billion.
- CERo Therapeutics Hldgs CERO stock declined by 22.37% to $4.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 million.
- NovaBay Pharmaceuticals NBY stock fell 22.26% to $2.9. The company's market cap stands at $21.7 million.
- Indaptus Therapeutics INDP shares fell 20.38% to $2.63. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ATONAlphaTON Capital Corp
$6.5829.3%
CDTCDT Equity Inc
$0.8187-30.6%
CEROCERo Therapeutics Holdings Inc
$4.52-23.6%
INDPIndaptus Therapeutics Inc
$2.67-19.2%
MCRBSeres Therapeutics Inc
$24.2425.2%
MEIPMEI Pharma Inc
$3.04-28.1%
NBYNovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc
$2.97-20.4%
RAPPRapport Therapeutics Inc
$31.63120.3%
SMMTSummit Therapeutics Inc
$19.45-25.1%
TLPHTalphera Inc
$0.708429.0%
XAIRBeyond Air Inc
$3.6062.8%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.