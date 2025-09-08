September 8, 2025 1:07 PM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Forward Industries FORD shares moved upwards by 62.5% to $26.57 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $28.1 million.
  • Bit Origin BTOG stock increased by 20.27% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $29.7 million.
  • eGain EGAN shares moved upwards by 15.77% to $7.53. The company's market cap stands at $177.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Aware AWRE stock rose 15.41% to $2.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.8 million.
  • ReAlpha Tech AIRE stock rose 14.64% to $0.47. The company's market cap stands at $33.9 million.
  • Amtech Systems ASYS stock moved upwards by 14.59% to $7.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.8 million.

Losers

  • Youxin Technology YAAS stock fell 22.1% to $0.08 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million.
  • TON Strategy TONX stock fell 18.68% to $8.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $648.3 million.
  • Movano MOVE stock fell 17.51% to $0.89. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 million.
  • Soluna Holdings SLNHP stock declined by 15.33% to $2.1. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 million.
  • Foxx Development Hldgs FOXX shares declined by 10.89% to $5.16. The company's market cap stands at $39.2 million.
  • HeartCore Enterprises HTCR stock declined by 9.84% to $1.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AIRE Logo
AIREReAlpha Tech Corp
$0.455412.3%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
2.56
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
22.25
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
ASYS Logo
ASYSAmtech Systems Inc
$7.3314.3%
AWRE Logo
AWREAware Inc
$2.499.69%
BTOG Logo
BTOGBit Origin Ltd
$0.392018.8%
EGAN Logo
EGANeGain Corp
$7.5716.5%
FORD Logo
FORDForward Industries Inc
$25.1553.8%
FOXX Logo
FOXXFoxx Development Holdings Inc
$5.16-10.9%
HTCR Logo
HTCRHeartCore Enterprises Inc
$1.185.36%
MOVE Logo
MOVEMovano Inc
$0.9200-14.8%
SLNHP Logo
SLNHPSoluna Holdings Inc
$2.500.81%
TONX Logo
TONXTON Strategy Co
$8.82-17.6%
YAAS Logo
YAASYouxin Technology Ltd
$0.0795-22.4%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved