12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Forward Industries FORD shares moved upwards by 62.5% to $26.57 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $28.1 million.

Bit Origin BTOG stock increased by 20.27% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $29.7 million.

eGain EGAN shares moved upwards by 15.77% to $7.53. The company's market cap stands at $177.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

Aware AWRE stock rose 15.41% to $2.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.8 million.

ReAlpha Tech AIRE stock rose 14.64% to $0.47. The company's market cap stands at $33.9 million.

Amtech Systems ASYS stock moved upwards by 14.59% to $7.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.8 million.

Losers

Youxin Technology YAAS stock fell 22.1% to $0.08 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million.

TON Strategy TONX stock fell 18.68% to $8.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $648.3 million.

Movano MOVE stock fell 17.51% to $0.89. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 million.

Soluna Holdings SLNHP stock declined by 15.33% to $2.1. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 million.

Foxx Development Hldgs FOXX shares declined by 10.89% to $5.16. The company's market cap stands at $39.2 million.

HeartCore Enterprises HTCR stock declined by 9.84% to $1.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.1 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.