12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Rapport Therapeutics RAPP stock increased by 24.1% to $17.8 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $560.2 million.

Acrivon Therapeutics ACRV stock rose 21.05% to $1.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.8 million.

TNF Pharmaceuticals TNFA stock increased by 12.89% to $3.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 million.

Fortress Biotech FBIOP shares increased by 6.51% to $9.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.9 million.

Strata Skin Sciences SSKN stock moved upwards by 6.17% to $1.89. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 million.

Ventyx Biosciences VTYX shares moved upwards by 5.15% to $2.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $185.4 million.

Losers

MEI Pharma MEIP stock fell 17.0% to $3.51 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $140.2 million.

Genprex GNPX shares declined by 14.82% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.

IM Cannabis IMCC shares fell 7.11% to $1.83. The company's market cap stands at $10.7 million.

MSP Recovery MSPR stock decreased by 5.5% to $2.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 million.

CARISMA Therapeutics CARM stock decreased by 5.48% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.3 million.

ProMIS Neurosciences PMN stock fell 5.11% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $22.2 million.

