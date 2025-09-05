September 5, 2025 5:06 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Rapport Therapeutics RAPP stock increased by 24.1% to $17.8 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $560.2 million.
  • Acrivon Therapeutics ACRV stock rose 21.05% to $1.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.8 million.
  • TNF Pharmaceuticals TNFA stock increased by 12.89% to $3.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 million.
  • Fortress Biotech FBIOP shares increased by 6.51% to $9.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.9 million.
  • Strata Skin Sciences SSKN stock moved upwards by 6.17% to $1.89. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 million.
  • Ventyx Biosciences VTYX shares moved upwards by 5.15% to $2.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $185.4 million.

Losers

  • MEI Pharma MEIP stock fell 17.0% to $3.51 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $140.2 million.
  • Genprex GNPX shares declined by 14.82% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.
  • IM Cannabis IMCC shares fell 7.11% to $1.83. The company's market cap stands at $10.7 million.
  • MSP Recovery MSPR stock decreased by 5.5% to $2.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 million.
  • CARISMA Therapeutics CARM stock decreased by 5.48% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.3 million.
  • ProMIS Neurosciences PMN stock fell 5.11% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $22.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Posted In:
