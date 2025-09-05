12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Rapport Therapeutics RAPP stock increased by 24.1% to $17.8 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $560.2 million.
- Acrivon Therapeutics ACRV stock rose 21.05% to $1.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.8 million.
- TNF Pharmaceuticals TNFA stock increased by 12.89% to $3.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 million.
- Fortress Biotech FBIOP shares increased by 6.51% to $9.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.9 million.
- Strata Skin Sciences SSKN stock moved upwards by 6.17% to $1.89. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 million.
- Ventyx Biosciences VTYX shares moved upwards by 5.15% to $2.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $185.4 million.
Losers
- MEI Pharma MEIP stock fell 17.0% to $3.51 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $140.2 million.
- Genprex GNPX shares declined by 14.82% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.
- IM Cannabis IMCC shares fell 7.11% to $1.83. The company's market cap stands at $10.7 million.
- MSP Recovery MSPR stock decreased by 5.5% to $2.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 million.
- CARISMA Therapeutics CARM stock decreased by 5.48% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.3 million.
- ProMIS Neurosciences PMN stock fell 5.11% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $22.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
CARMCARISMA Therapeutics Inc
$0.380218.8%
FBIOPFortress Biotech Inc
$9.8012.1%
GNPXGenprex Inc
$0.195325.4%
IMCCIM Cannabis Corp
$1.83-10.7%
MEIPMEI Pharma Inc
$3.78-11.5%
MSPRMSP Recovery Inc
$2.417.59%
PMNProMIS Neurosciences Inc
$0.4184-2.70%
RAPPRapport Therapeutics Inc
$17.9817.1%
SSKNStrata Skin Sciences Inc
$1.8911.2%
TNFATNF Pharmaceuticals Inc
$3.692.22%
VTYXVentyx Biosciences Inc
$2.651.92%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.