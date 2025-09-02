12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Universal Safety Products UUU shares rose 83.6% to $6.06 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million.

Losers

Movano MOVE stock decreased by 15.0% to $0.91 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 million.

shares decreased by 7.64% to $3.75. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago. Signing Day Sports SGN shares decreased by 7.28% to $1.53. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 million.

