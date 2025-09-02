12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Universal Safety Products UUU shares rose 83.6% to $6.06 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million.
- FiEE FIEE shares moved upwards by 18.51% to $3.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.8 million.
- Mobix Labs MOBX stock increased by 16.1% to $1.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.7 million.
- Robot Consulting Co LAWR stock rose 11.22% to $2.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.0 million.
- My Size MYSZ stock rose 6.08% to $1.22. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 million.
- BitFuFu FUFU shares rose 5.94% to $4.1. The company's market cap stands at $634.4 million.
Losers
- Movano MOVE stock decreased by 15.0% to $0.91 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 million.
- SMX (Security Matters) SMX stock decreased by 14.51% to $1.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 million.
- Taoping TAOP stock decreased by 8.79% to $3.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million.
- HeartCore Enterprises HTCR shares fell 8.04% to $1.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.1 million.
- Locafy LCFY shares decreased by 7.64% to $3.75. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Signing Day Sports SGN shares decreased by 7.28% to $1.53. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 million.
