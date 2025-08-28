12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

High-Trend International HTCO shares increased by 8.2% to $12.17 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.9 million.

Ocean Power Techs OPTT shares moved upwards by 5.16% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.2 million.

OFA OFAL stock rose 4.92% to $1.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.1 million.

Baiya International Group BIYA stock rose 4.36% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 million.

Primega Group Holdings ZDAI stock moved upwards by 4.06% to $0.51. The company's market cap stands at $13.7 million.

Laser Photonics LASE stock increased by 3.69% to $4.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.6 million.

Losers

Sentage Hldgs SNTG shares declined by 18.4% to $1.63 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million.

Simpple SPPL shares fell 5.94% to $3.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.9 million.

JE Cleantech Holdings JCSE stock fell 5.51% to $1.03. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million.

DSS DSS stock declined by 4.66% to $1.23. The company's market cap stands at $15.7 million.

Primech Holdings PMEC stock decreased by 4.6% to $1.66. The company's market cap stands at $57.4 million.

374Water SCWO shares decreased by 3.95% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $45.3 million.

