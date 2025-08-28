12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Erayak Power Solution Gr RAYA stock rose 34.7% to $0.06 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 million.

374Water SCWO shares rose 16.33% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $45.3 million.

Agrify AGFY stock rose 9.76% to $33.5. The company's market cap stands at $59.5 million.

Micropolis Hldgs MCRP shares rose 9.74% to $1.97. The company's market cap stands at $62.6 million.

Magnitude International MAGH stock increased by 8.4% to $1.29. The company's market cap stands at $41.6 million.

Acuren TIC stock rose 6.91% to $11.33. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.

Losers

FBS Global FBGL stock decreased by 9.8% to $0.57 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.5 million.

Richtech Robotics RR stock decreased by 9.4% to $3.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $380.0 million.

Earlyworks Co ELWS stock declined by 8.16% to $2.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 million.

Shengfeng Development SFWL shares decreased by 7.21% to $1.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $103.1 million. The company's, H1 earnings came out yesterday.

Linkers Industries LNKS shares decreased by 6.44% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million.

HireQuest HQI stock fell 6.27% to $8.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $134.9 million.

