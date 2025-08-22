12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

EpicQuest Education Group EEIQ stock moved upwards by 135.8% to $1.28 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 million. The company's, H1 earnings came out yesterday.

AYRO AYRO stock moved upwards by 24.34% to $7.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million.

Kandal M Venture FMFC shares moved upwards by 22.69% to $8.85. The company's market cap stands at $131.9 million.

NIO NIO stock rose 16.96% to $6.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 billion.

MINISO Group Holding MNSO stock moved upwards by 16.64% to $25.86. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Digital Brands Group DBGI stock rose 16.11% to $10.2. The company's market cap stands at $39.4 million.

Losers

707 Cayman Holdings JEM stock declined by 25.7% to $2.77 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.8 million.

Newegg Commerce NEGG stock fell 10.71% to $103.38. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion.

Raytech Holding RAY shares declined by 7.6% to $2.5. The company's market cap stands at $117.7 million.

Netclass Technology NTCL shares declined by 7.45% to $1.74. The company's market cap stands at $35.5 million.

Kaival Brands Innovations KAVL stock declined by 7.3% to $0.89. The company's market cap stands at $11.0 million.

Springview Holdings SPHL shares decreased by 6.89% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.