12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- EpicQuest Education Group EEIQ stock moved upwards by 135.8% to $1.28 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 million. The company's, H1 earnings came out yesterday.
- AYRO AYRO stock moved upwards by 24.34% to $7.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million.
- Kandal M Venture FMFC shares moved upwards by 22.69% to $8.85. The company's market cap stands at $131.9 million.
- NIO NIO stock rose 16.96% to $6.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 billion.
- MINISO Group Holding MNSO stock moved upwards by 16.64% to $25.86. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Digital Brands Group DBGI stock rose 16.11% to $10.2. The company's market cap stands at $39.4 million.
Losers
- 707 Cayman Holdings JEM stock declined by 25.7% to $2.77 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.8 million.
- Newegg Commerce NEGG stock fell 10.71% to $103.38. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion.
- Raytech Holding RAY shares declined by 7.6% to $2.5. The company's market cap stands at $117.7 million.
- Netclass Technology NTCL shares declined by 7.45% to $1.74. The company's market cap stands at $35.5 million.
- Kaival Brands Innovations KAVL stock declined by 7.3% to $0.89. The company's market cap stands at $11.0 million.
- Springview Holdings SPHL shares decreased by 6.89% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AYROAYRO Inc
$6.9420.7%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
8.14
Growth
0.30
Quality
N/A
Value
1.71
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
DBGIDigital Brands Group Inc
$10.3017.3%
EEIQEpicQuest Education Group International Ltd
$1.26132.3%
FMFCKandal M Venture Ltd
$8.7020.7%
JEM707 Cayman Holdings Ltd
$2.79-25.2%
KAVLKaival Brands Innovations Group Inc
$0.9600-%
MNSOMINISO Group Holding Ltd
$26.0017.3%
NEGGNewegg Commerce Inc
$103.30-10.8%
NIONIO Inc
$6.4917.1%
NTCLNetclass Technology Inc
$1.76-6.38%
RAYRaytech Holding Ltd
$2.50-7.22%
SPHLSpringview Holdings Ltd
$0.3900-15.6%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.