August 22, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • EpicQuest Education Group EEIQ stock moved upwards by 135.8% to $1.28 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 million. The company's, H1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • AYRO AYRO stock moved upwards by 24.34% to $7.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million.
  • Kandal M Venture FMFC shares moved upwards by 22.69% to $8.85. The company's market cap stands at $131.9 million.
  • NIO NIO stock rose 16.96% to $6.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 billion.
  • MINISO Group Holding MNSO stock moved upwards by 16.64% to $25.86. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Digital Brands Group DBGI stock rose 16.11% to $10.2. The company's market cap stands at $39.4 million.

Losers

  • 707 Cayman Holdings JEM stock declined by 25.7% to $2.77 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.8 million.
  • Newegg Commerce NEGG stock fell 10.71% to $103.38. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion.
  • Raytech Holding RAY shares declined by 7.6% to $2.5. The company's market cap stands at $117.7 million.
  • Netclass Technology NTCL shares declined by 7.45% to $1.74. The company's market cap stands at $35.5 million.
  • Kaival Brands Innovations KAVL stock declined by 7.3% to $0.89. The company's market cap stands at $11.0 million.
  • Springview Holdings SPHL shares decreased by 6.89% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AYRO Logo
AYROAYRO Inc
$6.9420.7%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
8.14
Growth
0.30
Quality
N/A
Value
1.71
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
DBGI Logo
DBGIDigital Brands Group Inc
$10.3017.3%
EEIQ Logo
EEIQEpicQuest Education Group International Ltd
$1.26132.3%
FMFC Logo
FMFCKandal M Venture Ltd
$8.7020.7%
JEM Logo
JEM707 Cayman Holdings Ltd
$2.79-25.2%
KAVL Logo
KAVLKaival Brands Innovations Group Inc
$0.9600-%
MNSO Logo
MNSOMINISO Group Holding Ltd
$26.0017.3%
NEGG Logo
NEGGNewegg Commerce Inc
$103.30-10.8%
NIO Logo
NIONIO Inc
$6.4917.1%
NTCL Logo
NTCLNetclass Technology Inc
$1.76-6.38%
RAY Logo
RAYRaytech Holding Ltd
$2.50-7.22%
SPHL Logo
SPHLSpringview Holdings Ltd
$0.3900-15.6%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved