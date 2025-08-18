12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Dayforce DAY shares moved upwards by 26.2% to $66.74 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 billion.

Advent Technologies Hldgs ADN shares increased by 25.81% to $4.8. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.

PowerBank SUUN shares increased by 15.64% to $2.2. The company's market cap stands at $67.1 million.

Voyager Technologies VOYG shares moved upwards by 14.39% to $33.51. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.

YY Group Holding YYGH stock increased by 13.44% to $2.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.2 million.

Shoals Technologies Gr SHLS stock rose 12.26% to $5.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $867.6 million.

Losers

TPI Composites TPIC stock decreased by 44.4% to $0.13 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.4 million.

Magnitude International MAGH stock declined by 20.95% to $1.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.8 million.

CEA Industries BNC stock declined by 16.38% to $20.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.9 million.

Pioneer Power Solutions PPSI stock decreased by 16.02% to $3.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.3 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

Toppoint Holdings TOPP stock decreased by 14.03% to $1.9. The company's market cap stands at $38.6 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Intercont (Cayman) NCT shares fell 12.35% to $2.2. The company's market cap stands at $67.8 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.