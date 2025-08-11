12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Gamehaus Holdings GMHS stock increased by 57.2% to $2.02 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.0 million.
- Tegna TGNA stock moved upwards by 29.94% to $19.89. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- GIBO Holdings GIBO stock rose 21.98% to $0.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.0 million.
- 9F JFU shares moved upwards by 21.86% to $1.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.0 million.
- Gray Media GTN shares rose 19.85% to $4.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $420.4 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Treasure Global TGL stock moved upwards by 13.56% to $1.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 million.
Losers
- Intelligent Group INTJ stock declined by 31.3% to $0.77 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $31.4 million.
- Darkiris DKI shares declined by 26.3% to $4.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.9 million.
- CTW Cayman CTW shares decreased by 19.86% to $2.18. The company's market cap stands at $171.3 million.
- LZ Technology Hldgs LZMH stock declined by 11.77% to $3.0. The company's market cap stands at $517.0 million.
- Nextdoor Holdings NXDR shares declined by 11.3% to $1.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $795.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- MediaAlpha MAX stock declined by 10.92% to $9.76. The company's market cap stands at $617.2 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/
