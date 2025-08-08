12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Gamehaus Holdings GMHS shares increased by 28.1% to $1.64 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $69.6 million.

Tegna TGNA stock rose 27.04% to $19.45. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

TEN Holdings XHLD stock rose 7.14% to $0.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.4 million.

GIBO Holdings GIBO shares rose 5.39% to $0.04. The company's market cap stands at $28.2 million.

Cardlytics CDLX stock rose 5.08% to $1.24. The company's market cap stands at $69.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

stock rose 5.08% to $1.24. The company's market cap stands at $69.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago. PSQ Holdings PSQH stock rose 3.01% to $2.05. The company's market cap stands at $91.0 million.

Losers

Pop Culture Gr CPOP stock declined by 5.2% to $0.81 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.3 million.

LZ Technology Hldgs LZMH shares declined by 4.42% to $3.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $571.7 million.

AirNet Technology ANTE shares declined by 4.28% to $2.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.3 million.

Sify Technologies SIFY shares declined by 4.27% to $7.85. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 billion.

CTRL Group MCTR stock fell 3.16% to $1.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.2 million.

Brag House Holdings TBH stock declined by 3.15% to $1.23. The company's market cap stands at $12.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.