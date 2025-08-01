12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Freightos CRGO shares moved upwards by 16.3% to $3.36 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $140.1 million.

Addentax Group ATXG shares moved upwards by 8.78% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 million.

Webus International WETO stock rose 5.29% to $1.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.0 million.

SKYX Platforms SKYX stock increased by 4.47% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $106.9 million.

Nuvve Holding NVVE stock rose 4.26% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 million.

Euro Tech Holdings CLWT stock increased by 4.09% to $1.27. The company's market cap stands at $9.2 million.

Losers

Galaxy Payroll Group GLXG shares fell 7.6% to $0.55 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.8 million.

Intelligent Living ILAG shares decreased by 5.67% to $0.45. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million.

WANG & LEE Group WLGS shares declined by 5.41% to $0.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 million.

Tigo Energy TYGO stock declined by 5.35% to $1.24. The company's market cap stands at $81.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.

Fusion Fuel Green HTOO stock declined by 4.32% to $5.1. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million.

