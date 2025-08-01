August 1, 2025 5:06 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Freightos CRGO shares moved upwards by 16.3% to $3.36 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $140.1 million.
  • Addentax Group ATXG shares moved upwards by 8.78% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 million.
  • Webus International WETO stock rose 5.29% to $1.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.0 million.
  • SKYX Platforms SKYX stock increased by 4.47% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $106.9 million.
  • Nuvve Holding NVVE stock rose 4.26% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 million.
  • Euro Tech Holdings CLWT stock increased by 4.09% to $1.27. The company's market cap stands at $9.2 million.

Losers

  • Galaxy Payroll Group GLXG shares fell 7.6% to $0.55 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.8 million.
  • Intelligent Living ILAG shares decreased by 5.67% to $0.45. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million.
  • WANG & LEE Group WLGS shares declined by 5.41% to $0.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 million.
  • Tigo Energy TYGO stock declined by 5.35% to $1.24. The company's market cap stands at $81.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Fusion Fuel Green HTOO stock declined by 4.32% to $5.1. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million.
  • Ryde Group RYDE shares declined by 3.81% to $0.29. The company's market cap stands at $10.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

