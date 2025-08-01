12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Performant Healthcare PHLT stock rose 115.6% to $7.66 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $277.9 million.

Tenon Medical TNON stock increased by 58.82% to $1.62. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 million.

Equillium EQ shares increased by 34.96% to $0.53. The company's market cap stands at $13.9 million.

Sensei Biotherapeutics SNSE shares increased by 29.25% to $9.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 million.

I-MAB IMAB stock increased by 27.61% to $2.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $162.5 million.

Alphatec Holdings ATEC shares increased by 26.84% to $13.42. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

Zynex ZYXI shares fell 38.6% to $1.37 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.4 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Silexion Therapeutics SLXN shares declined by 37.62% to $9.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 million.

Psyence Biomedical PBM stock declined by 29.33% to $3.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million.

Mainz Biomed MYNZ shares decreased by 21.93% to $1.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 million.

CalciMedica CALC shares decreased by 19.77% to $2.76. The company's market cap stands at $48.0 million.

Orchestra BioMed Hldgs OBIO shares declined by 17.01% to $2.54. The company's market cap stands at $117.2 million.

