12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

SMX (Security Matters) SMX shares rose 64.3% to $1.84 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 million.

shares rose 64.3% to $1.84 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 million. AEye LIDR stock increased by 58.21% to $4.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.1 million.

stock increased by 58.21% to $4.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.1 million. Wellchange Holdings WCT shares rose 19.51% to $0.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million.

shares rose 19.51% to $0.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million. Universal Security UUU shares rose 15.73% to $3.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 million.

shares rose 15.73% to $3.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 million. Bel Fuse BELFA stock rose 14.43% to $104.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

stock rose 14.43% to $104.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. PagerDuty PD stock moved upwards by 12.44% to $16.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.

Losers

Youxin Technology YAAS stock declined by 27.3% to $0.42 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.4 million.

stock declined by 27.3% to $0.42 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.4 million. Next Technology Holding NXTT shares decreased by 15.98% to $2.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.

shares decreased by 15.98% to $2.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. BIT Mining BTCM shares decreased by 14.46% to $2.84. The company's market cap stands at $59.2 million.

shares decreased by 14.46% to $2.84. The company's market cap stands at $59.2 million. Syntec Optics Holdings OPTX shares fell 14.1% to $1.95. The company's market cap stands at $83.2 million.

shares fell 14.1% to $1.95. The company's market cap stands at $83.2 million. Bit Origin BTOG stock decreased by 12.49% to $0.46. The company's market cap stands at $30.8 million.

stock decreased by 12.49% to $0.46. The company's market cap stands at $30.8 million. Saiheat SAIH stock fell 11.59% to $10.61. The company's market cap stands at $20.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.