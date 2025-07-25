12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- SMX (Security Matters) SMX shares rose 64.3% to $1.84 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 million.
- AEye LIDR stock increased by 58.21% to $4.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.1 million.
- Wellchange Holdings WCT shares rose 19.51% to $0.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million.
- Universal Security UUU shares rose 15.73% to $3.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 million.
- Bel Fuse BELFA stock rose 14.43% to $104.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- PagerDuty PD stock moved upwards by 12.44% to $16.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
Losers
- Youxin Technology YAAS stock declined by 27.3% to $0.42 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.4 million.
- Next Technology Holding NXTT shares decreased by 15.98% to $2.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- BIT Mining BTCM shares decreased by 14.46% to $2.84. The company's market cap stands at $59.2 million.
- Syntec Optics Holdings OPTX shares fell 14.1% to $1.95. The company's market cap stands at $83.2 million.
- Bit Origin BTOG stock decreased by 12.49% to $0.46. The company's market cap stands at $30.8 million.
- Saiheat SAIH stock fell 11.59% to $10.61. The company's market cap stands at $20.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
BELFABel Fuse Inc
$104.3414.2%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
49.09
Growth
27.52
Quality
90.13
Value
28.10
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
BTCMBIT Mining Ltd
$2.88-13.4%
BTOGBit Origin Ltd
$0.4564-12.8%
LIDRAEye Inc
$4.4351.7%
NXTTNext Technology Holding Inc
$1.97-17.4%
OPTXSyntec Optics Holdings Inc
$1.89-16.6%
PDPagerDuty Inc
$16.1910.1%
SAIHSaiheat Ltd
$11.00-8.33%
SMXSMX (Security Matters) PLC
$1.174.46%
UUUUniversal Security Instruments Inc
$3.5315.8%
WCTWellchange Holdings Co Ltd
$0.245719.0%
YAASYouxin Technology Ltd
$0.4171-28.1%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.