11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Coursera COUR stock moved upwards by 25.5% to $11.4 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Kirkland's KIRK stock moved upwards by 13.24% to $1.78. The company's market cap stands at $35.2 million.
- Deckers Outdoor DECK shares increased by 13.12% to $118.71. The company's market cap stands at $15.6 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Lobo EV Technologies LOBO shares increased by 8.86% to $0.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 million.
- Golden Heaven Group Hldgs GDHG shares moved upwards by 8.1% to $0.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.8 million.
- ZSPACE ZSPC stock increased by 6.83% to $3.75. The company's market cap stands at $80.3 million.
Losers
- Lulus Fashion Lounge LVLU stock declined by 9.8% to $3.33 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.2 million.
- Carter's CRI shares fell 8.65% to $29.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- QVC Group QVCGA stock declined by 5.05% to $3.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.5 million.
- Pitanium PTNM shares fell 4.22% to $1.82. The company's market cap stands at $43.5 million.
- Yunhong Green CTI YHGJ stock declined by 3.98% to $0.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.6 million.
