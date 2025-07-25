July 25, 2025 8:08 AM 2 min read

11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Coursera COUR stock moved upwards by 25.5% to $11.4 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Kirkland's KIRK stock moved upwards by 13.24% to $1.78. The company's market cap stands at $35.2 million.
  • Deckers Outdoor DECK shares increased by 13.12% to $118.71. The company's market cap stands at $15.6 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Lobo EV Technologies LOBO shares increased by 8.86% to $0.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 million.
  • Golden Heaven Group Hldgs GDHG shares moved upwards by 8.1% to $0.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.8 million.
  • ZSPACE ZSPC stock increased by 6.83% to $3.75. The company's market cap stands at $80.3 million.

Losers

  • Lulus Fashion Lounge LVLU stock declined by 9.8% to $3.33 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.2 million.
  • Carter's CRI shares fell 8.65% to $29.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • QVC Group QVCGA stock declined by 5.05% to $3.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.5 million.
  • Pitanium PTNM shares fell 4.22% to $1.82. The company's market cap stands at $43.5 million.
  • Yunhong Green CTI YHGJ stock declined by 3.98% to $0.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

COUR Logo
COURCoursera Inc
$11.3825.3%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
70.48
Growth
22.82
Quality
N/A
Value
70.20
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
CRI Logo
CRICarter's Inc
$31.86-2.72%
DECK Logo
DECKDeckers Outdoor Corp
$119.2013.6%
GDHG Logo
GDHGGolden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd
$0.5500-%
KIRK Logo
KIRKKirkland's Inc
$1.601.91%
LOBO Logo
LOBOLobo EV Technologies Ltd
$0.45787.31%
LVLU Logo
LVLULulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc
$3.45-6.50%
PTNM Logo
PTNMPitanium Ltd
$1.85-2.63%
QVCGA Logo
QVCGAQVC Group Inc
$3.01-5.05%
YHGJ Logo
YHGJYunhong Green CTI Ltd
$0.75480.67%
ZSPC Logo
ZSPCZSPACE Inc
$3.756.84%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved