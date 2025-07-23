12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

JX Luxventure Group JXG stock moved upwards by 14.7% to $1.25 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million.

Pitanium PTNM shares increased by 7.89% to $2.05. The company's market cap stands at $45.6 million.

Solo Brands DTC shares increased by 6.64% to $20.85. The company's market cap stands at $32.4 million.

Wag Group PET stock increased by 6.36% to $0.13. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 million.

Golden Heaven Group Hldgs GDHG shares rose 5.1% to $0.62. The company's market cap stands at $23.7 million.

Volcon VLCN stock moved upwards by 5.0% to $14.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 million.

Losers

Chipotle Mexican Grill CMG shares decreased by 10.0% to $47.52 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $70.5 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Aureus Greenway Holdings AGH stock fell 8.97% to $1.73. The company's market cap stands at $8.6 million.

Envirotech Vehicles EVTV stock declined by 5.21% to $0.18. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 million.

E-Home Household Service EJH shares declined by 5.0% to $1.43.

Revolve Gr RVLV stock declined by 4.75% to $20.98. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.

Target Hospitality TH stock fell 4.35% to $7.47. The company's market cap stands at $749.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

