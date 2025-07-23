12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Alpha Modus Holdings AMOD shares rose 56.8% to $1.82 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $16.0 million.
- Wolfspeed WOLF stock moved upwards by 28.87% to $1.83. The company's market cap stands at $220.9 million.
- Helport AI HPAI shares increased by 23.18% to $5.1. The company's market cap stands at $153.7 million.
- PicoCELA PCLA shares increased by 16.2% to $0.56. The company's market cap stands at $15.9 million.
- NiSun Intl Enterprise Dev NISN stock increased by 14.91% to $4.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.1 million.
- Mobilicom MOB stock increased by 13.35% to $3.82. The company's market cap stands at $25.2 million.
Losers
- Trident Digital Tech TDTH shares declined by 21.9% to $1.75 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $144.5 million.
- ReAlpha Tech AIRE stock decreased by 19.14% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $31.3 million.
- Enphase Energy ENPH shares declined by 14.71% to $36.25. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Bit Origin BTOG shares decreased by 14.15% to $0.58. The company's market cap stands at $39.9 million.
- Texas Instruments TXN shares declined by 11.89% to $189.38. The company's market cap stands at $195.2 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- MARA Holdings MARA shares decreased by 11.4% to $17.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
