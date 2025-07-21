12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- ATA Creativity Global AACG stock rose 28.0% to $1.05 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.8 million.
- Netclass Technology NTCL shares increased by 20.66% to $1.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.7 million.
- XWELL XWEL stock rose 20.05% to $1.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 million.
- Wag Group PET shares increased by 14.38% to $0.15. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 million.
- Perfect Moment PMNT stock rose 13.95% to $0.37.
- MaxsMaking MAMK stock increased by 12.64% to $2.85. The company's market cap stands at $42.0 million.
Losers
- Barnes & Noble Education BNED shares declined by 18.8% to $9.12 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $382.4 million.
- QuantumScape QS stock fell 13.91% to $12.6. The company's market cap stands at $8.1 billion.
- Jowell Global JWEL stock declined by 13.68% to $2.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.
- Chijet Motor Co CJET shares declined by 13.41% to $2.26. The company's market cap stands at $80.6 million.
- Massimo MAMO shares fell 10.69% to $2.5. The company's market cap stands at $116.2 million.
- Mullen Automotive MULN stock decreased by 10.42% to $0.08. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
