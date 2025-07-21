July 21, 2025 1:06 PM 1 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • ATA Creativity Global AACG stock rose 28.0% to $1.05 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.8 million.
  • Netclass Technology NTCL shares increased by 20.66% to $1.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.7 million.
  • XWELL XWEL stock rose 20.05% to $1.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 million.
  • Wag Group PET shares increased by 14.38% to $0.15. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 million.
  • Perfect Moment PMNT stock rose 13.95% to $0.37.
  • MaxsMaking MAMK stock increased by 12.64% to $2.85. The company's market cap stands at $42.0 million.

Losers

  • Barnes & Noble Education BNED shares declined by 18.8% to $9.12 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $382.4 million.
  • QuantumScape QS stock fell 13.91% to $12.6. The company's market cap stands at $8.1 billion.
  • Jowell Global JWEL stock declined by 13.68% to $2.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.
  • Chijet Motor Co CJET shares declined by 13.41% to $2.26. The company's market cap stands at $80.6 million.
  • Massimo MAMO shares fell 10.69% to $2.5. The company's market cap stands at $116.2 million.
  • Mullen Automotive MULN stock decreased by 10.42% to $0.08. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AACG Logo
AACGATA Creativity Global
$1.0427.4%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
57.12
Growth
15.36
Quality
N/A
Value
34.66
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BNED Logo
BNEDBarnes & Noble Education Inc
$9.12-18.8%
CJET Logo
CJETChijet Motor Co Inc
$2.630.93%
JWEL Logo
JWELJowell Global Ltd
$2.07-13.7%
MAMK Logo
MAMKMaxsMaking Inc
$2.8211.5%
MAMO Logo
MAMOMassimo Group
$2.44-13.0%
MULN Logo
MULNMullen Automotive Inc
$0.0798-10.7%
NTCL Logo
NTCLNetclass Technology Inc
$1.8422.7%
PET Logo
PETWag Group Co
$0.169532.5%
PMNT Logo
PMNTPerfect Moment Ltd
$0.364510.8%
QS Logo
QSQuantumScape Corp
$12.65-13.6%
XWEL Logo
XWELXWELL Inc
$1.2819.1%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved