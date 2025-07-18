12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Blaize Holdings BZAI shares moved upwards by 67.0% to $5.06 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $308.1 million.

Trident Digital Tech TDTH stock moved upwards by 41.9% to $1.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.7 million.

ReAlpha Tech AIRE stock rose 33.29% to $0.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 million.

Cambium Networks CMBM shares increased by 24.45% to $0.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.0 million.

Argo Blockchain ARBK shares rose 20.12% to $0.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.4 million.

Bit Origin BTOG stock increased by 16.0% to $0.73. The company's market cap stands at $37.2 million.

Losers

Focus Universal FCUV shares decreased by 16.9% to $2.48 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $21.3 million.

Helport AI HPAI stock fell 15.07% to $3.98. The company's market cap stands at $173.7 million.

Saiheat SAIH stock decreased by 14.12% to $12.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.8 million.

Yxt.Com Group Holding YXT stock declined by 11.34% to $0.73. The company's market cap stands at $49.8 million.

SmartKem SMTK shares decreased by 10.96% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 million.

SemiLEDs LEDS stock fell 10.79% to $2.15. The company's market cap stands at $17.3 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.