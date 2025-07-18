12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Blaize Holdings BZAI shares moved upwards by 67.0% to $5.06 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $308.1 million.
- Trident Digital Tech TDTH stock moved upwards by 41.9% to $1.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.7 million.
- ReAlpha Tech AIRE stock rose 33.29% to $0.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 million.
- Cambium Networks CMBM shares increased by 24.45% to $0.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.0 million.
- Argo Blockchain ARBK shares rose 20.12% to $0.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.4 million.
- Bit Origin BTOG stock increased by 16.0% to $0.73. The company's market cap stands at $37.2 million.
Losers
- Focus Universal FCUV shares decreased by 16.9% to $2.48 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $21.3 million.
- Helport AI HPAI stock fell 15.07% to $3.98. The company's market cap stands at $173.7 million.
- Saiheat SAIH stock decreased by 14.12% to $12.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.8 million.
- Yxt.Com Group Holding YXT stock declined by 11.34% to $0.73. The company's market cap stands at $49.8 million.
- SmartKem SMTK shares decreased by 10.96% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 million.
- SemiLEDs LEDS stock fell 10.79% to $2.15. The company's market cap stands at $17.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AIREReAlpha Tech Corp
$0.204732.1%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
0.84
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
24.79
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
ARBKArgo Blockchain PLC
$0.488622.1%
BTOGBit Origin Ltd
$0.799926.8%
BZAIBlaize Holdings Inc
$4.8660.4%
CMBMCambium Networks Corp
$0.840024.4%
FCUVFocus Universal Inc
$2.48-16.9%
HPAIHelport AI Ltd
$3.98-15.1%
LEDSSemiLEDs Corp
$2.15-10.8%
SAIHSaiheat Ltd
$12.50-14.8%
SMTKSmartKem Inc
$0.9976-10.9%
TDTHTrident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd
$1.5143.8%
YXTYxt.Com Group Holding Ltd
$0.7801-5.90%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.