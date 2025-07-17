12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Freight Technologies FRGT shares rose 11.5% to $2.43 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million.
- Techprecision TPCS shares moved upwards by 7.44% to $3.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.5 million.
- OceanPal OP stock rose 7.14% to $1.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.0 million.
- Galaxy Payroll Group GLXG stock rose 6.76% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $12.2 million.
- Optex Systems Hldgs OPXS stock moved upwards by 6.6% to $13.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.4 million.
- Westwater Resources WWR shares moved upwards by 6.5% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.6 million.
Losers
- BlackSky Technology BKSY shares decreased by 20.9% to $22.39 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $814.2 million.
- Phoenix Asia Hldgs PHOE shares declined by 10.73% to $9.82. The company's market cap stands at $165.2 million.
- Founder Group FGL stock fell 7.85% to $0.94. The company's market cap stands at $18.8 million.
- Falcons Beyond Global FBYD stock declined by 6.76% to $7.11. The company's market cap stands at $233.8 million.
- BioNexus Gene Lab BGLC stock decreased by 5.89% to $6.24. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million.
- Professional Diversity IPDN shares declined by 5.12% to $2.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
BGLCBioNexus Gene Lab Corp
$6.2045.9%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
49.28
Growth
20.08
Quality
N/A
Value
81.28
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
BKSYBlackSky Technology Inc
$22.05-15.1%
FBYDFalcons Beyond Global Inc
$7.1113.2%
FGLFounder Group Ltd
$0.9400-2.95%
FRGTFreight Technologies Inc
$2.4624.2%
GLXGGalaxy Payroll Group Ltd
$0.6514-4.14%
IPDNProfessional Diversity Network Inc
$2.50-2.90%
OPOceanPal Inc
$1.901.60%
OPXSOptex Systems Holdings Inc
$13.18-2.50%
PHOEPhoenix Asia Holdings Ltd
$9.9229.7%
TPCSTechprecision Corp
$3.614.94%
WWRWestwater Resources Inc
Not Available-%
