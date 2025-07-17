12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Freight Technologies FRGT shares rose 11.5% to $2.43 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million.

Techprecision TPCS shares moved upwards by 7.44% to $3.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.5 million.

OceanPal OP stock rose 7.14% to $1.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.0 million.

Galaxy Payroll Group GLXG stock rose 6.76% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $12.2 million.

Optex Systems Hldgs OPXS stock moved upwards by 6.6% to $13.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.4 million.

Westwater Resources WWR shares moved upwards by 6.5% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.6 million.

Losers

BlackSky Technology BKSY shares decreased by 20.9% to $22.39 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $814.2 million.

Phoenix Asia Hldgs PHOE shares declined by 10.73% to $9.82. The company's market cap stands at $165.2 million.

Founder Group FGL stock fell 7.85% to $0.94. The company's market cap stands at $18.8 million.

Falcons Beyond Global FBYD stock declined by 6.76% to $7.11. The company's market cap stands at $233.8 million.

BioNexus Gene Lab BGLC stock decreased by 5.89% to $6.24. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million.

Professional Diversity IPDN shares declined by 5.12% to $2.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 million.

