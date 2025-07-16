12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

SRM Entertainment SRM stock rose 40.5% to $9.45 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $119.8 million.

SharpLink Gaming SBET shares rose 22.79% to $35.57. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.

Nova Lifestyle NVFY stock increased by 17.35% to $2.84. The company's market cap stands at $33.1 million.

Volcon VLCN stock rose 16.12% to $8.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 million.

Ark Restaurants ARKR shares rose 16.09% to $10.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.2 million.

Sunlands Technology STG shares rose 15.18% to $13.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $158.5 million.

Losers

Wag Group PET shares decreased by 11.0% to $0.11 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 million.

Premium Catering (Hldgs) PC stock fell 9.94% to $0.61. The company's market cap stands at $10.8 million.

Hesai Gr HSAI shares declined by 8.76% to $21.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion.

MaxsMaking MAMK stock decreased by 8.7% to $2.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.8 million.

Boqii Holding BQ stock decreased by 8.37% to $2.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 million.

Haverty Furniture Cos HVT stock declined by 8.23% to $20.76.

