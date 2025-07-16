July 16, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • SRM Entertainment SRM stock rose 40.5% to $9.45 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $119.8 million.
  • SharpLink Gaming SBET shares rose 22.79% to $35.57. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
  • Nova Lifestyle NVFY stock increased by 17.35% to $2.84. The company's market cap stands at $33.1 million.
  • Volcon VLCN stock rose 16.12% to $8.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 million.
  • Ark Restaurants ARKR shares rose 16.09% to $10.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.2 million.
  • Sunlands Technology STG shares rose 15.18% to $13.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $158.5 million.

Losers

  • Wag Group PET shares decreased by 11.0% to $0.11 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 million.
  • Premium Catering (Hldgs) PC stock fell 9.94% to $0.61. The company's market cap stands at $10.8 million.
  • Hesai Gr HSAI shares declined by 8.76% to $21.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion.
  • MaxsMaking MAMK stock decreased by 8.7% to $2.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.8 million.
  • Boqii Holding BQ stock decreased by 8.37% to $2.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 million.
  • Haverty Furniture Cos HVT stock declined by 8.23% to $20.76. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

