12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Data Storage DTST shares rose 25.7% to $4.25 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.4 million.
- BitMine Immersion Techs BMNR shares rose 16.31% to $46.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
- Lightwave Logic LWLG shares rose 5.59% to $1.51. The company's market cap stands at $183.8 million.
- Sonim Technologies SONM stock moved upwards by 5.58% to $0.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.9 million.
- BTC Digital BTCT shares increased by 5.09% to $3.3. The company's market cap stands at $20.5 million.
- Mobix Labs MOBX shares moved upwards by 4.99% to $0.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.6 million.
Losers
- PicoCELA PCLA shares fell 19.6% to $0.65 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $112.9 million.
- Sagtec Global SAGT stock fell 6.09% to $2.16. The company's market cap stands at $26.2 million.
- Signing Day Sports SGN shares fell 5.77% to $2.29. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million.
- TROOPS TROO stock decreased by 4.84% to $0.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $136.1 million.
- Oblong OBLG stock fell 4.79% to $4.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 million.
- Sobr Safe SOBR shares declined by 4.2% to $4.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
BMNRBitMine Immersion Technologies Inc
$40.30-1.76%
BTCTBTC Digital Ltd
$3.28-16.1%
DTSTData Storage Corp
$3.9916.3%
LWLGLightwave Logic Inc
$1.566.12%
MOBXMobix Labs Inc
$0.81692.30%
OBLGOblong Inc
$4.45-1.13%
PCLAPicoCELA Inc
$0.6402-81.1%
SAGTSagtec Global Ltd
$2.184.31%
SGNSigning Day Sports Inc
Not Available-%
SOBRSobr Safe Inc
$4.09-5.74%
SONMSonim Technologies Inc
$0.7292-0.18%
TROOTROOPS Inc
$0.8850-34.0%
