12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Data Storage DTST shares rose 25.7% to $4.25 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.4 million.

shares rose 25.7% to $4.25 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.4 million. BitMine Immersion Techs BMNR shares rose 16.31% to $46.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.

shares rose 16.31% to $46.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion. Lightwave Logic LWLG shares rose 5.59% to $1.51. The company's market cap stands at $183.8 million.

shares rose 5.59% to $1.51. The company's market cap stands at $183.8 million. Sonim Technologies SONM stock moved upwards by 5.58% to $0.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.9 million.

stock moved upwards by 5.58% to $0.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.9 million. BTC Digital BTCT shares increased by 5.09% to $3.3. The company's market cap stands at $20.5 million.

shares increased by 5.09% to $3.3. The company's market cap stands at $20.5 million. Mobix Labs MOBX shares moved upwards by 4.99% to $0.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.6 million.

Losers

PicoCELA PCLA shares fell 19.6% to $0.65 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $112.9 million.

shares fell 19.6% to $0.65 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $112.9 million. Sagtec Global SAGT stock fell 6.09% to $2.16. The company's market cap stands at $26.2 million.

stock fell 6.09% to $2.16. The company's market cap stands at $26.2 million. Signing Day Sports SGN shares fell 5.77% to $2.29. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million.

shares fell 5.77% to $2.29. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million. TROOPS TROO stock decreased by 4.84% to $0.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $136.1 million.

stock decreased by 4.84% to $0.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $136.1 million. Oblong OBLG stock fell 4.79% to $4.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 million.

stock fell 4.79% to $4.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 million. Sobr Safe SOBR shares declined by 4.2% to $4.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.