12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

SMX (Security Matters) SMX stock moved upwards by 62.5% to $2.73 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 million.

Movano MOVE stock increased by 18.19% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 million.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings KC shares increased by 17.07% to $14.88. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 billion.

UTime WTO shares moved upwards by 16.13% to $1.23. The company's market cap stands at $27.3 million.

VNET Group VNET shares increased by 14.89% to $9.1. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.

GDS Holdings GDS stock increased by 13.42% to $39.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 billion.

Losers

TROOPS TROO shares declined by 30.6% to $0.93 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $136.1 million.

Argo Blockchain plc - 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 ARBKL stock declined by 13.64% to $3.8.

Sobr Safe SOBR stock fell 8.99% to $3.95. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 million.

Datavault AI DVLT shares decreased by 8.45% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.3 million.

Sequans Communications SQNS stock declined by 7.61% to $4.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $769.2 million.

Abits Group ABTS shares declined by 7.5% to $5.0. The company's market cap stands at $12.8 million.

