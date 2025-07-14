11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Movano MOVE shares moved upwards by 45.4% to $0.8 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 million.
- 3 E Network MASK shares rose 9.58% to $1.6. The company's market cap stands at $21.6 million.
- Soluna Holdings SLNH stock rose 8.1% to $1.2. The company's market cap stands at $27.5 million.
- SMX (Security Matters) SMX stock moved upwards by 7.14% to $1.8. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 million.
- BIT Mining BTCM stock increased by 5.24% to $4.59. The company's market cap stands at $63.1 million.
- Saiheat SAIH stock moved upwards by 4.92% to $9.8. The company's market cap stands at $13.5 million.
Losers
- TROOPS TROO shares decreased by 19.4% to $1.08 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $66.0 million.
- Abits Group ABTS shares decreased by 5.76% to $5.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.9 million.
- ZenaTech ZENA shares declined by 4.04% to $5.94. The company's market cap stands at $128.2 million.
- ACM Research ACMR shares fell 3.91% to $27.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
- Blaize Holdings BZAI shares declined by 3.45% to $2.8. The company's market cap stands at $285.7 million.
