11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Movano MOVE shares moved upwards by 45.4% to $0.8 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 million.

3 E Network MASK shares rose 9.58% to $1.6. The company's market cap stands at $21.6 million.

Soluna Holdings SLNH stock rose 8.1% to $1.2. The company's market cap stands at $27.5 million.

SMX (Security Matters) SMX stock moved upwards by 7.14% to $1.8. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 million.

BIT Mining BTCM stock increased by 5.24% to $4.59. The company's market cap stands at $63.1 million.

Saiheat SAIH stock moved upwards by 4.92% to $9.8. The company's market cap stands at $13.5 million.

Losers

TROOPS TROO shares decreased by 19.4% to $1.08 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $66.0 million.

Abits Group ABTS shares decreased by 5.76% to $5.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.9 million.

ZenaTech ZENA shares declined by 4.04% to $5.94. The company's market cap stands at $128.2 million.

ACM Research ACMR shares fell 3.91% to $27.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.

Blaize Holdings BZAI shares declined by 3.45% to $2.8. The company's market cap stands at $285.7 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.