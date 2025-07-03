12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- EpicQuest Education Group EEIQ stock increased by 13.9% to $0.55 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 million.
- Purple Innovation PRPL stock moved upwards by 6.06% to $0.81. The company's market cap stands at $82.7 million.
- INNEOVA Holdings INEO stock rose 5.73% to $1.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.1 million.
- Crown Crafts CRWS shares moved upwards by 5.08% to $3.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.5 million.
- Twin Hospitality Group TWNP shares increased by 4.98% to $4.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $264.7 million.
- Inspirato ISPO stock moved upwards by 4.85% to $3.67. The company's market cap stands at $44.2 million.
Losers
- Fenbo Holdings FEBO shares declined by 9.3% to $0.98 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.3 million.
- Fossil Group FOSL stock fell 6.14% to $1.53. The company's market cap stands at $89.5 million.
- Lazydays Holdings GORV shares fell 5.93% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.0 million.
- Jinxin Technology Holding NAMI shares fell 5.41% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $72.6 million.
- OneWater Marine ONEW shares decreased by 5.0% to $14.25. The company's market cap stands at $217.6 million.
- American Outdoor Brands AOUT shares declined by 5.0% to $10.09. The company's market cap stands at $134.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
AOUTAmerican Outdoor Brands Inc
$10.09-4.27%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
34.17
Growth
92.36
Quality
Not Available
Value
82.69
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
CRWSCrown Crafts Inc
$2.983.11%
EEIQEpicQuest Education Group International Ltd
$0.546611.6%
FEBOFenbo Holdings Ltd
$0.98004.69%
FOSLFossil Group Inc
$1.53-8.38%
GORVLazydays Holdings Inc
$0.2343-4.52%
INEOINNEOVA Holdings Ltd
$1.3015.0%
ISPOInspirato Inc
$3.673.09%
NAMIJinxin Technology Holding Co
$1.05-1.13%
ONEWOneWater Marine Inc
$14.25-2.80%
PRPLPurple Innovation Inc
$0.81005.95%
TWNPTwin Hospitality Group Inc
$4.844.76%
