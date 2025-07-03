12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

EpicQuest Education Group EEIQ stock increased by 13.9% to $0.55 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 million.

Purple Innovation PRPL stock moved upwards by 6.06% to $0.81. The company's market cap stands at $82.7 million.

INNEOVA Holdings INEO stock rose 5.73% to $1.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.1 million.

Crown Crafts CRWS shares moved upwards by 5.08% to $3.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.5 million.

Twin Hospitality Group TWNP shares increased by 4.98% to $4.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $264.7 million.

Inspirato ISPO stock moved upwards by 4.85% to $3.67. The company's market cap stands at $44.2 million.

Losers

Fenbo Holdings FEBO shares declined by 9.3% to $0.98 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.3 million.

Fossil Group FOSL stock fell 6.14% to $1.53. The company's market cap stands at $89.5 million.

Lazydays Holdings GORV shares fell 5.93% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.0 million.

Jinxin Technology Holding NAMI shares fell 5.41% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $72.6 million.

OneWater Marine ONEW shares decreased by 5.0% to $14.25. The company's market cap stands at $217.6 million.

American Outdoor Brands AOUT shares declined by 5.0% to $10.09. The company's market cap stands at $134.4 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.