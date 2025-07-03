12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Regencell Bioscience RGC stock moved upwards by 120.3% to $22.82 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 billion. As per the news, the H1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

Lixte Biotechnology LIXT shares increased by 41.48% to $2.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 million.

Vor Biopharma VOR stock moved upwards by 31.37% to $1.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $181.1 million.

Jupiter Neurosciences JUNS shares rose 31.14% to $1.56. The company's market cap stands at $39.3 million.

Know Labs KNW stock rose 27.97% to $2.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.3 million.

stock rose 27.97% to $2.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.3 million. Cognition Therapeutics CGTX stock moved upwards by 23.53% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.7 million.

Losers

Inovio Pharmaceuticals INO shares declined by 37.9% to $1.33 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $78.4 million.

Jyong Biotech MENS shares decreased by 17.68% to $7.92. The company's market cap stands at $731.3 million.

OneMedNet ONMD shares decreased by 11.74% to $0.56. The company's market cap stands at $28.4 million.

GT Biopharma GTBP stock fell 11.34% to $2.75. The company's market cap stands at $9.7 million.

Venus Concept VERO stock fell 10.54% to $2.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million.

Zynex ZYXI shares declined by 10.41% to $2.41. The company's market cap stands at $81.3 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.