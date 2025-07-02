12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- FiEE MINM shares moved upwards by 41.6% to $3.78 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $19.4 million.
- Wellchange Holdings WCT stock moved upwards by 5.1% to $0.21. The company's market cap stands at $8.6 million.
- Fatpipe FATN shares increased by 4.99% to $9.45. The company's market cap stands at $125.0 million.
- CSP CSPI shares increased by 4.97% to $12.66. The company's market cap stands at $120.6 million.
- Brand Engagement Network BNAI stock increased by 3.96% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.6 million.
- Penguin Solutions PENG shares rose 3.95% to $21.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
Losers
- Banzai International BNZI shares declined by 11.6% to $0.57 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.7 million.
- Locafy LCFY shares fell 8.34% to $5.5. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million.
- BitMine Immersion Techs BMNR stock fell 5.99% to $55.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $278.9 million.
- Electro-Sensors ELSE stock fell 4.97% to $4.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.6 million.
- Smith Micro Software SMSI stock decreased by 4.38% to $0.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.9 million.
- Youxin Technology YAAS stock declined by 4.37% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.7 million.
