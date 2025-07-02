July 2, 2025 1:05 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Earlyworks Co ELWS shares rose 48.1% to $2.81 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 million.
  • Elong Power Holding ELPW stock increased by 34.52% to $1.16. The company's market cap stands at $43.1 million.
  • Baiya International Group BIYA stock increased by 28.55% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.7 million.
  • Concorde Intl Gr CIGL stock rose 24.69% to $15.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $275.7 million.
  • Tecogen TGEN shares increased by 22.81% to $8.7. The company's market cap stands at $178.9 million.
  • Royalty Management Hldgs RMCO stock increased by 22.14% to $1.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.4 million.

Losers

  • BioNexus Gene Lab BGLC stock fell 45.8% to $6.04 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $20.0 million.
  • Pinnacle Food Group PFAI stock fell 29.63% to $1.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.4 million.
  • VCI Global VCIG shares decreased by 23.84% to $1.8. The company's market cap stands at $9.9 million.
  • Air T AIRT shares declined by 20.02% to $16.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.5 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Graphjet Tech GTI stock decreased by 18.37% to $0.08. The company's market cap stands at $15.3 million.
  374Water SCWO shares declined by 16.98% to $0.19. The company's market cap stands at $32.5 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

