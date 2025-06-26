June 26, 2025 5:05 PM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Ostin Technology Group OST stock rose 13.9% to $0.63 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $969.0 million.
  • Ascent Solar Technologies ASTI shares rose 8.45% to $3.08. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 million.
  • Youxin Technology YAAS stock increased by 7.2% to $3.99. The company's market cap stands at $161.3 million.
  • Argo Blockchain ARBK shares moved upwards by 5.84% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $22.9 million.
  • Alarum Technologies ALAR stock increased by 4.92% to $14.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.9 million.
  • Aeluma ALMU shares increased by 4.73% to $15.49. The company's market cap stands at $269.1 million.

Losers

  • Sonim Technologies SONM shares fell 6.8% to $1.64 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.0 million.
  • CISO Global CISO shares declined by 6.15% to $1.17. The company's market cap stands at $36.8 million.
  • Silvaco Group SVCO shares fell 4.95% to $4.81. The company's market cap stands at $148.6 million.
  • Lianhe Sowell LHSW stock decreased by 4.91% to $1.94. The company's market cap stands at $98.8 million.
  • Interlink Electronics LINK stock declined by 4.88% to $5.66. The company's market cap stands at $53.4 million.
  • QuickLogic QUIK shares fell 4.51% to $5.7. The company's market cap stands at $97.7 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

