12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Live Ventures LIVE stock moved upwards by 83.6% to $15.51 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $25.9 million.
- Genius Group GNS shares rose 37.95% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.9 million.
- QuantumScape QS stock rose 25.94% to $7.14. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 billion.
- Sypris Solutions SYPR shares moved upwards by 19.15% to $2.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.6 million.
- Jeffs Brands JFBR shares rose 18.92% to $7.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million.
- Lead Real Estate Co LRE shares moved upwards by 14.24% to $1.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.0 million.
Losers
- Autozi Internet Tech AZI shares decreased by 21.5% to $0.21 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $30.3 million.
- Mullen Automotive MULN shares fell 20.56% to $0.71.
- EZGO Technologies EZGO stock declined by 8.8% to $0.31. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 million.
- SRM Entertainment SRM shares decreased by 8.47% to $7.95. The company's market cap stands at $154.7 million.
- QuantaSing Group QSG stock decreased by 8.36% to $8.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $477.3 million.
- Outdoor Holding POWWP shares decreased by 8.23% to $21.1. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
