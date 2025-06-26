June 26, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Live Ventures LIVE stock moved upwards by 83.6% to $15.51 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $25.9 million.
  • Genius Group GNS shares rose 37.95% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.9 million.
  • QuantumScape QS stock rose 25.94% to $7.14. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 billion.
  • Sypris Solutions SYPR shares moved upwards by 19.15% to $2.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.6 million.
  • Jeffs Brands JFBR shares rose 18.92% to $7.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million.
  • Lead Real Estate Co LRE shares moved upwards by 14.24% to $1.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.0 million.

Losers

  • Autozi Internet Tech AZI shares decreased by 21.5% to $0.21 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $30.3 million.
  • Mullen Automotive MULN shares fell 20.56% to $0.71.
  • EZGO Technologies EZGO stock declined by 8.8% to $0.31. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 million.
  • SRM Entertainment SRM shares decreased by 8.47% to $7.95. The company's market cap stands at $154.7 million.
  • QuantaSing Group QSG stock decreased by 8.36% to $8.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $477.3 million.
  • Outdoor Holding POWWP shares decreased by 8.23% to $21.1. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AZI Logo
AZIAutozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd
$0.2122-19.9%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
Not Available
Growth
Not Available
Quality
Not Available
Value
36.66
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
EZGO Logo
EZGOEZGO Technologies Ltd
$0.3051-10.3%
GNS Logo
GNSGenius Group Ltd
$1.0237.8%
JFBR Logo
JFBRJeffs Brands Ltd
$7.7919.9%
LIVE Logo
LIVELive Ventures Inc
$15.4182.3%
LRE Logo
LRELead Real Estate Co Ltd
$1.8011.1%
MULN Logo
MULNMullen Automotive Inc
$0.7146-20.6%
POWWP Logo
POWWPOutdoor Holding Co
$22.99-%
QS Logo
QSQuantumScape Corp
$7.1926.7%
QSG Logo
QSGQuantaSing Group Ltd
$8.48-9.21%
SRM Logo
SRMSRM Entertainment Inc
$7.92-8.70%
SYPR Logo
SYPRSypris Solutions Inc
$2.4018.4%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved