12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- JVSPAC Acquisition Corp. - Right JVSAR shares increased by 20.7% to $0.62 during Thursday's pre-market session.
- Surf Air Mobility SRFM stock moved upwards by 12.98% to $2.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.9 million.
- Spire Global SPIR stock increased by 11.51% to $10.94. The company's market cap stands at $304.8 million.
- Marti Technologies MRT stock rose 11.15% to $2.74. The company's market cap stands at $141.3 million.
- Beam Glb BEEM stock moved upwards by 11.03% to $1.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.7 million.
- MillerKnoll MLKN stock moved upwards by 10.83% to $19.53. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Globavend Holdings GVH stock declined by 30.6% to $0.48 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.4 million.
- WF International WXM shares declined by 7.41% to $2.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.6 million.
- Kratos Defense & Security KTOS shares decreased by 6.62% to $39.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 billion.
- JVSPAC Acquisition JVSA shares declined by 5.42% to $10.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.7 million.
- Galaxy Payroll Group GLXG shares fell 5.42% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million.
- Phoenix Asia Hldgs PHOE shares decreased by 5.41% to $10.5. The company's market cap stands at $239.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
BEEMBeam Global
$1.7916.2%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
5.99
Growth
16.75
Quality
Not Available
Value
80.51
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
GLXGGalaxy Payroll Group Ltd
$0.5000-5.41%
GVHGlobavend Holdings Ltd
$0.4899-29.5%
JVSAJVSPAC Acquisition Corp
$10.00-8.17%
JVSARJVSPAC Acquisition Corp. - Right
$0.650026.2%
KTOSKratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc
$39.40-6.92%
MLKNMillerKnoll Inc
$19.349.76%
MRTMarti Technologies Inc
Not Available-%
PHOEPhoenix Asia Holdings Ltd
$10.49-5.50%
SPIRSpire Global Inc
$10.032.24%
SRFMSurf Air Mobility Inc
$2.9114.6%
WXMWF International Ltd
$2.66-1.48%
