June 26, 2025

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • JVSPAC Acquisition Corp. - Right JVSAR shares increased by 20.7% to $0.62 during Thursday's pre-market session.
  • Surf Air Mobility SRFM stock moved upwards by 12.98% to $2.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.9 million.
  • Spire Global SPIR stock increased by 11.51% to $10.94. The company's market cap stands at $304.8 million.
  • Marti Technologies MRT stock rose 11.15% to $2.74. The company's market cap stands at $141.3 million.
  • Beam Glb BEEM stock moved upwards by 11.03% to $1.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.7 million.
  • MillerKnoll MLKN stock moved upwards by 10.83% to $19.53. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

  • Globavend Holdings GVH stock declined by 30.6% to $0.48 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.4 million.
  • WF International WXM shares declined by 7.41% to $2.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.6 million.
  • Kratos Defense & Security KTOS shares decreased by 6.62% to $39.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 billion.
  • JVSPAC Acquisition JVSA shares declined by 5.42% to $10.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.7 million.
  • Galaxy Payroll Group GLXG shares fell 5.42% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million.
  • Phoenix Asia Hldgs PHOE shares decreased by 5.41% to $10.5. The company's market cap stands at $239.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

