June 25, 2025 5:05 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • MillerKnoll MLKN shares increased by 9.2% to $19.25 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • Decent Holding DXST stock moved upwards by 8.73% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $18.0 million.
  • Jayud Global Logistics JYD stock rose 5.59% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $18.5 million.
  • New Horizon Aircraft HOVR stock rose 5.29% to $1.79. The company's market cap stands at $56.8 million.
  • LegalZoom.com LZ stock rose 4.89% to $9.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
  • American Rebel Holdings AREB shares rose 4.28% to $1.46. The company's market cap stands at $9.4 million.

Losers

  • Kratos Defense & Security KTOS stock decreased by 6.7% to $39.5 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 billion.
  • ATIF Holdings ZBAI shares fell 5.69% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 million.
  • LanzaTech Global LNZA shares declined by 5.3% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.2 million.
  • WF International WXM stock fell 5.15% to $2.58. The company's market cap stands at $20.0 million.
  • Roma Green Finance ROMA stock decreased by 5.13% to $2.96. The company's market cap stands at $44.0 million.
  • Fusion Fuel Green HTOO shares decreased by 4.61% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

