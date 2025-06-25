12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- MillerKnoll MLKN shares increased by 9.2% to $19.25 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Decent Holding DXST stock moved upwards by 8.73% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $18.0 million.
- Jayud Global Logistics JYD stock rose 5.59% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $18.5 million.
- New Horizon Aircraft HOVR stock rose 5.29% to $1.79. The company's market cap stands at $56.8 million.
- LegalZoom.com LZ stock rose 4.89% to $9.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
- American Rebel Holdings AREB shares rose 4.28% to $1.46. The company's market cap stands at $9.4 million.
Losers
- Kratos Defense & Security KTOS stock decreased by 6.7% to $39.5 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 billion.
- ATIF Holdings ZBAI shares fell 5.69% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 million.
- LanzaTech Global LNZA shares declined by 5.3% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.2 million.
- WF International WXM stock fell 5.15% to $2.58. The company's market cap stands at $20.0 million.
- Roma Green Finance ROMA stock decreased by 5.13% to $2.96. The company's market cap stands at $44.0 million.
- Fusion Fuel Green HTOO shares decreased by 4.61% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million.
