June 25, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Falcons Beyond Global FBYD stock moved upwards by 26.5% to $6.59 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $193.9 million.
  • AeroVironment AVAV shares increased by 24.56% to $240.76. The company's market cap stands at $8.8 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • OFA OFAL stock increased by 15.69% to $1.82. The company's market cap stands at $21.8 million.
  • Arrive AI ARAI shares rose 15.49% to $9.38. The company's market cap stands at $267.8 million.
  • Surf Air Mobility SRFM stock rose 13.19% to $4.08. The company's market cap stands at $69.4 million.
  • Fuel Tech FTEK shares moved upwards by 12.76% to $2.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.3 million.

Losers

  • Globavend Holdings GVH stock declined by 36.0% to $0.8 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $18.7 million.
  • Robin Energy RBNE stock fell 14.95% to $4.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.2 million.
  • Air T AIRT stock decreased by 13.1% to $19.31.
  • Nuvve Holding NVVE stock declined by 9.71% to $0.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 million.
  • JVSPAC Acquisition JVSA stock fell 9.39% to $11.3. The company's market cap stands at $95.8 million.
  • Galaxy Payroll Group GLXG shares decreased by 8.95% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

