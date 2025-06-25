12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Falcons Beyond Global FBYD stock moved upwards by 26.5% to $6.59 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $193.9 million.
- AeroVironment AVAV shares increased by 24.56% to $240.76. The company's market cap stands at $8.8 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- OFA OFAL stock increased by 15.69% to $1.82. The company's market cap stands at $21.8 million.
- Arrive AI ARAI shares rose 15.49% to $9.38. The company's market cap stands at $267.8 million.
- Surf Air Mobility SRFM stock rose 13.19% to $4.08. The company's market cap stands at $69.4 million.
- Fuel Tech FTEK shares moved upwards by 12.76% to $2.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.3 million.
Losers
- Globavend Holdings GVH stock declined by 36.0% to $0.8 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $18.7 million.
- Robin Energy RBNE stock fell 14.95% to $4.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.2 million.
- Air T AIRT stock decreased by 13.1% to $19.31.
- Nuvve Holding NVVE stock declined by 9.71% to $0.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 million.
- JVSPAC Acquisition JVSA stock fell 9.39% to $11.3. The company's market cap stands at $95.8 million.
- Galaxy Payroll Group GLXG shares decreased by 8.95% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.0 million.
