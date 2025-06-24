June 24, 2025 5:06 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Worthington Enterprises WOR stock increased by 8.3% to $65.17 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • MingZhu Logistics Hldgs YGMZ stock moved upwards by 8.33% to $1.3. The company's market cap stands at $93.5 million.
  • Linkers Industries LNKS shares rose 7.21% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 million.
  • Zeo Energy ZEO stock moved upwards by 6.99% to $3.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.9 million.
  • Aqua Metals AQMS shares moved upwards by 6.54% to $0.62. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million.
  • Safe & Green Holdings SGBX stock increased by 6.25% to $0.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 million.

Losers

  • Globavend Holdings GVH shares fell 22.4% to $0.97 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $22.3 million.
  • WF Holding WFF stock decreased by 13.72% to $5.22. The company's market cap stands at $163.9 million.
  • Phoenix Asia Hldgs PHOE stock declined by 9.02% to $10.8. The company's market cap stands at $205.2 million.
  • ATIF Holdings ZBAI shares fell 7.58% to $0.3. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million.
  • Euroholdings EHLD stock fell 6.57% to $6.26. The company's market cap stands at $21.5 million.
  • Ryde Group RYDE stock fell 6.29% to $0.29. The company's market cap stands at $8.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

