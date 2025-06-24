June 24, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Nektar Therapeutics NKTR stock increased by 128.3% to $21.78 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $118.3 million.
  • OneMedNet ONMD shares increased by 106.64% to $0.7. The company's market cap stands at $10.3 million.
  • Eyenovia EYEN shares rose 71.71% to $9.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.7 million.
  • Amarin Corp AMRN stock increased by 32.85% to $16.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $260.9 million.
  • Trinity Biotech TRIB shares increased by 29.29% to $0.71. The company's market cap stands at $10.5 million.
  • Liminatus Pharma LIMN shares rose 27.51% to $25.5. The company's market cap stands at $520.2 million.

Losers

  • Impact BioMedical IBO stock declined by 37.9% to $1.0 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.4 million.
  • Ernexa Therapeutics ERNA stock decreased by 19.17% to $1.94. The company's market cap stands at $17.6 million.
  • Soligenix SNGX shares fell 18.49% to $1.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 million.
  • NeOnc Technologies NTHI shares fell 12.09% to $3.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.2 million.
  • Indaptus Therapeutics INDP stock fell 11.72% to $0.44. The company's market cap stands at $8.0 million.
  • Adial Pharmaceuticals ADIL shares fell 11.6% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Stock Score

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

