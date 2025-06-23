12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- OceanPal OP stock rose 50.9% to $2.17 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.8 million.
- Zeo Energy ZEO stock moved upwards by 29.64% to $3.63. The company's market cap stands at $63.9 million.
- Concorde Intl Gr CIGL shares increased by 28.07% to $8.44. The company's market cap stands at $147.1 million.
- Energy Focus EFOI shares increased by 26.5% to $2.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million.
- AIRO Group Holdings AIRO stock rose 16.19% to $25.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $553.8 million.
- Robin Energy RBNE stock rose 16.17% to $7.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.6 million.
Losers
- Dragonfly Energy Hldgs DFLI shares declined by 25.4% to $0.19 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 million.
- Ryde Group RYDE stock fell 22.17% to $0.31. The company's market cap stands at $11.6 million.
- Nephros NEPH stock decreased by 21.1% to $3.94. The company's market cap stands at $53.0 million.
- KWESST Micro Systems KWE stock decreased by 15.03% to $10.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 million.
- FGI Industries FGI shares declined by 14.32% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 million.
- Bitcoin Depot BTM shares declined by 13.94% to $5.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $139.4 million.
