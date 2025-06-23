10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Wag Group PET shares moved upwards by 16.7% to $0.11 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 million.
- Birks Group BGI shares rose 13.92% to $1.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.5 million.
- Xcel Brands XELB shares rose 8.6% to $2.02. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 million.
- Interactive Strength TRNR stock moved upwards by 7.26% to $0.74. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 million.
Losers
- FST KBSX shares fell 13.8% to $1.81 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $94.0 million.
- Jeffs Brands JFBR stock fell 12.56% to $6.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million.
- Netclass Technology NTCL stock fell 9.43% to $1.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.0 million.
- Genius Group GNS stock fell 6.69% to $0.51. The company's market cap stands at $39.0 million.
- Fitell FTEL shares declined by 6.27% to $0.46. The company's market cap stands at $9.9 million.
- SharpLink Gaming SBET stock declined by 6.1% to $9.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $601.0 million.
