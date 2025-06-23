June 23, 2025 8:09 AM 1 min read

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Wag Group PET shares moved upwards by 16.7% to $0.11 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 million.
  • Birks Group BGI shares rose 13.92% to $1.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.5 million.
  • Xcel Brands XELB shares rose 8.6% to $2.02. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 million.
  • Interactive Strength TRNR stock moved upwards by 7.26% to $0.74. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 million.

Losers

  • FST KBSX shares fell 13.8% to $1.81 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $94.0 million.
  • Jeffs Brands JFBR stock fell 12.56% to $6.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million.
  • Netclass Technology NTCL stock fell 9.43% to $1.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.0 million.
  • Genius Group GNS stock fell 6.69% to $0.51. The company's market cap stands at $39.0 million.
  • Fitell FTEL shares declined by 6.27% to $0.46. The company's market cap stands at $9.9 million.
  • SharpLink Gaming SBET stock declined by 6.1% to $9.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $601.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

BGI Logo
BGIBirks Group Inc
$1.0515.0%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
Not Available
Growth
5.61
Quality
Not Available
Value
10.56
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
FTEL Logo
FTELFitell Corp
$0.4640-6.26%
GNS Logo
GNSGenius Group Ltd
Not Available-%
JFBR Logo
JFBRJeffs Brands Ltd
$6.79-9.35%
KBSX Logo
KBSXFST Corp
$1.81-13.8%
NTCL Logo
NTCLNetclass Technology Inc
$1.65-8.33%
PET Logo
PETWag Group Co
$0.111018.8%
SBET Logo
SBETSharpLink Gaming Inc
$9.26-5.99%
TRNR Logo
TRNRInteractive Strength Inc
$0.68970.57%
XELB Logo
XELBXcel Brands Inc
$1.84-1.08%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved