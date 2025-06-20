June 20, 2025 8:09 AM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • YSX Tech YSXT shares moved upwards by 17.3% to $6.25 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $124.9 million.
  • Mixed Martial Arts Group MMA stock rose 14.7% to $1.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.3 million.
  • Jeffs Brands JFBR stock increased by 10.39% to $7.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million.
  • CarMax KMX shares increased by 10.36% to $71.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • SRM Entertainment SRM shares moved upwards by 10.0% to $9.02. The company's market cap stands at $141.3 million.
  • Carbon Revolution CREV shares increased by 8.18% to $2.38. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 million.

Losers

  • Smith & Wesson Brands SWBI stock declined by 12.8% to $9.49 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $478.7 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • QuantaSing Group QSG stock fell 9.57% to $12.2. The company's market cap stands at $689.5 million.
  • EZGO Technologies EZGO stock declined by 5.72% to $0.31. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 million.
  • Wah Fu Education Gr WAFU stock declined by 5.31% to $1.32. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 million.
  • Connexa Sports Techs YYAI stock declined by 4.6% to $0.81. The company's market cap stands at $12.3 million.
  • Springview Holdings SPHL stock fell 4.49% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

CREV Logo
CREVCarbon Revolution PLC
$2.388.18%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
12.90
Growth
Not Available
Quality
Not Available
Value
38.06
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
EZGO Logo
EZGOEZGO Technologies Ltd
$0.3256-1.03%
JFBR Logo
JFBRJeffs Brands Ltd
$7.7719.6%
KMX Logo
KMXCarMax Inc
$71.2510.8%
MMA Logo
MMAMixed Martial Arts Group Ltd
$1.1714.7%
QSG Logo
QSGQuantaSing Group Ltd
$12.03-10.8%
SPHL Logo
SPHLSpringview Holdings Ltd
$0.5000-4.49%
SRM Logo
SRMSRM Entertainment Inc
$9.009.76%
SWBI Logo
SWBISmith & Wesson Brands Inc
$9.45-13.1%
WAFU Logo
WAFUWah Fu Education Group Ltd
$1.36-2.44%
YSXT Logo
YSXTYSX Tech Co Ltd
$5.9511.6%
YYAI Logo
YYAIConnexa Sports Technologies Inc
$0.8100-4.72%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved