12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- YSX Tech YSXT shares moved upwards by 17.3% to $6.25 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $124.9 million.
- Mixed Martial Arts Group MMA stock rose 14.7% to $1.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.3 million.
- Jeffs Brands JFBR stock increased by 10.39% to $7.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million.
- CarMax KMX shares increased by 10.36% to $71.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- SRM Entertainment SRM shares moved upwards by 10.0% to $9.02. The company's market cap stands at $141.3 million.
- Carbon Revolution CREV shares increased by 8.18% to $2.38. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 million.
Losers
- Smith & Wesson Brands SWBI stock declined by 12.8% to $9.49 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $478.7 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- QuantaSing Group QSG stock fell 9.57% to $12.2. The company's market cap stands at $689.5 million.
- EZGO Technologies EZGO stock declined by 5.72% to $0.31. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 million.
- Wah Fu Education Gr WAFU stock declined by 5.31% to $1.32. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 million.
- Connexa Sports Techs YYAI stock declined by 4.6% to $0.81. The company's market cap stands at $12.3 million.
- Springview Holdings SPHL stock fell 4.49% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 million.
