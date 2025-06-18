12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Purple Biotech PPBT stock moved upwards by 9.6% to $2.63 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million.
- Kyverna Therapeutics KYTX shares increased by 8.93% to $3.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $137.0 million.
- Quince Therapeutics QNCX stock rose 8.82% to $1.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.1 million.
- Xilio Therapeutics XLO stock rose 7.38% to $0.71. The company's market cap stands at $36.7 million.
- ProKidney PROK stock moved upwards by 7.37% to $0.74. The company's market cap stands at $96.5 million.
- Cingulate CING stock increased by 6.96% to $4.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.2 million.
Losers
- Atara Biotherapeutics ATRA stock declined by 15.3% to $6.79 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $40.4 million.
- Lixte Biotechnology LIXT stock fell 10.59% to $0.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 million.
- Apollomics APLM shares decreased by 9.58% to $5.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.9 million.
- Turnstone Biologics TSBX stock declined by 6.22% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.9 million.
- ModivCare MODV stock declined by 5.85% to $3.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.9 million.
- Immuneering IMRX stock declined by 5.42% to $2.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.2 million.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
