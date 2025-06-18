12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Lottery.com LTRY stock increased by 16.4% to $1.28 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.1 million.
- Yunji YJ stock rose 15.56% to $1.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.9 million.
- Hour Loop HOUR stock moved upwards by 14.98% to $1.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.0 million.
- Full House Resorts FLL shares increased by 10.42% to $3.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $129.5 million.
- U Power UCAR shares rose 7.33% to $3.95. The company's market cap stands at $17.4 million.
- QuantaSing Group QSG stock increased by 6.11% to $13.88. The company's market cap stands at $709.4 million.
Losers
- TCTM Kids IT Education VSA shares declined by 7.7% to $0.95 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 million.
- ZHONGCHAO ZCMD shares decreased by 6.95% to $1.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.3 million.
- SRM Entertainment SRM stock decreased by 6.83% to $7.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.1 million.
- Springview Holdings SPHL stock decreased by 5.82% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.9 million.
- Vince Holding VNCE stock decreased by 5.41% to $1.4. The company's market cap stands at $17.6 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Mixed Martial Arts Group MMA stock fell 4.77% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
