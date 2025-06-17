12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Soluna Holdings SLNHP stock increased by 13.0% to $2.86 during Tuesday's after-market session.
- AuthID AUID stock moved upwards by 9.35% to $5.23. The company's market cap stands at $70.2 million.
- Mobix Labs MOBX shares increased by 5.74% to $0.81. The company's market cap stands at $43.3 million.
- RF Industries RFIL stock rose 5.36% to $4.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.2 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Aeluma ALMU stock moved upwards by 4.92% to $13.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $208.8 million.
- Wellchange Holdings WCT stock increased by 4.61% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.9 million.
Losers
- Trident Digital Tech TDTH stock fell 7.7% to $0.25 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $16.4 million.
- BitMine Immersion Techs BMNR shares declined by 6.64% to $4.5. The company's market cap stands at $8.9 million.
- Bitdeer Technologies BTDR shares declined by 6.54% to $11.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.
- Alpha Modus Holdings AMOD stock decreased by 5.74% to $1.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.9 million.
- Lantronix LTRX stock declined by 5.54% to $2.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.9 million.
- PicoCELA PCLA stock declined by 4.77% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
