June 17, 2025 8:08 AM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Mobix Labs MOBX shares increased by 19.4% to $0.88 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $47.0 million.
  • FiEE MINM shares increased by 16.94% to $2.76. The company's market cap stands at $20.2 million.
  • Trident Digital Tech TDTH stock rose 16.11% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.3 million.
  • XTI Aerospace XTIA shares moved upwards by 14.44% to $3.17. The company's market cap stands at $19.9 million.
  • Frequency Electronics FEIM stock rose 12.7% to $22.09. The company's market cap stands at $213.7 million.
  • DatChat DATS shares moved upwards by 9.31% to $3.05. The company's market cap stands at $12.8 million.

Losers

  • SolarEdge Technologies SEDG stock fell 29.9% to $16.8 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $991.9 million.
  • LeddarTech Holdings LDTC stock decreased by 22.0% to $0.16. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 million.
  • Enphase Energy ENPH shares fell 20.54% to $36.5. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 billion.
  • First Solar FSLR shares decreased by 16.5% to $146.35. The company's market cap stands at $15.6 billion.
  • Nano Labs NA stock decreased by 11.5% to $9.01. The company's market cap stands at $150.3 million.
  Sonim Technologies SONM shares declined by 8.93% to $1.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.7 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

DATS Logo
DATSDatChat Inc
$2.810.72%

