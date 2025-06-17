12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Mobix Labs MOBX shares increased by 19.4% to $0.88 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $47.0 million.
- FiEE MINM shares increased by 16.94% to $2.76. The company's market cap stands at $20.2 million.
- Trident Digital Tech TDTH stock rose 16.11% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.3 million.
- XTI Aerospace XTIA shares moved upwards by 14.44% to $3.17. The company's market cap stands at $19.9 million.
- Frequency Electronics FEIM stock rose 12.7% to $22.09. The company's market cap stands at $213.7 million.
- DatChat DATS shares moved upwards by 9.31% to $3.05. The company's market cap stands at $12.8 million.
Losers
- SolarEdge Technologies SEDG stock fell 29.9% to $16.8 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $991.9 million.
- LeddarTech Holdings LDTC stock decreased by 22.0% to $0.16. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 million.
- Enphase Energy ENPH shares fell 20.54% to $36.5. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 billion.
- First Solar FSLR shares decreased by 16.5% to $146.35. The company's market cap stands at $15.6 billion.
- Nano Labs NA stock decreased by 11.5% to $9.01. The company's market cap stands at $150.3 million.
- Sonim Technologies SONM shares declined by 8.93% to $1.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.7 million.
