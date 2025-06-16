12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- OceanPal OP shares increased by 103.7% to $3.28 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $24.6 million.
- AIRO Group Holdings AIRO shares increased by 32.41% to $31.78. The company's market cap stands at $791.4 million.
- Ming Shing Group Holdings MSW stock moved upwards by 13.13% to $4.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.1 million.
- OFA OFAL stock increased by 12.83% to $1.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.3 million.
- SUNation Energy SUNE stock rose 9.43% to $1.74. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 million.
- SKYX Platforms SKYX stock increased by 9.09% to $1.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $141.1 million.
Losers
- Dragonfly Energy Hldgs DFLI stock fell 24.1% to $0.23 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 million.
- Icon Energy ICON stock declined by 18.84% to $2.37. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million.
- KULR Technology Group KULR shares decreased by 16.39% to $0.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $293.8 million.
- Robin Energy RBNE stock decreased by 14.34% to $11.99. The company's market cap stands at $28.6 million.
- Energys Group ENGS shares fell 13.51% to $2.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.7 million.
- Phoenix Asia Hldgs PHOE stock declined by 11.89% to $4.15. The company's market cap stands at $89.6 million.
