12 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Dawson Geophysical DWSN shares increased by 30.1% to $1.77 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.8 million.
  • Battalion Oil BATL shares increased by 22.56% to $2.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.0 million.
  • Mexco Energy MXC shares moved upwards by 5.79% to $12.6. The company's market cap stands at $25.7 million.
  • CBL International BANL stock moved upwards by 4.92% to $0.87. The company's market cap stands at $24.0 million.
  • OMS Energy Technologies I OMSE shares increased by 4.71% to $7.1. The company's market cap stands at $301.3 million.
  • PEDEVCO PED stock increased by 4.06% to $0.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.0 million.

Losers

  • NextNRG NXXT shares decreased by 24.0% to $2.25 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $266.6 million.
  • Crown LNG Holdings CGBS shares declined by 8.61% to $0.1. The company's market cap stands at $46.5 million.
  • PTL PTLE shares decreased by 8.51% to $0.18. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 million.
  • TMD Energy Limited Ordinary Shares TMDE shares declined by 6.1% to $1.23.
  • Sky Quarry SKYQ shares decreased by 5.01% to $0.74. The company's market cap stands at $15.7 million.
  • Recon Technology RCON shares fell 5.0% to $2.47. The company's market cap stands at $69.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-energy-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

