12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Healthcare Triangle HCTI stock increased by 115.2% to $0.02 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.0 million.
  • Liminatus Pharma LIMN stock rose 31.32% to $14.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $379.5 million.
  • Klotho Neurosciences KLTO stock moved upwards by 19.31% to $1.73. The company's market cap stands at $56.2 million.
  • NewGenIvf Group NIVF shares rose 15.15% to $2.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 million.
  • Wellgistics Health WGRX stock moved upwards by 14.78% to $1.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $117.1 million.
  • TherapeuticsMD TXMD stock rose 11.66% to $1.34. The company's market cap stands at $15.5 million.

Losers

  • Intensity Therapeutics INTS shares decreased by 48.7% to $0.3 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million.
  • Helius Medical Tech HSDT stock decreased by 39.93% to $0.67.
  • Catheter Precision VTAK stock decreased by 26.68% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 million.
  • Jupiter Neurosciences JUNS shares decreased by 22.62% to $1.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.9 million.
  • Tonix Pharmaceuticals TNXP stock declined by 22.28% to $29.31. The company's market cap stands at $214.6 million.
  • Nuwellis NUWE shares decreased by 13.83% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

