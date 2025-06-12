12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Healthcare Triangle HCTI stock increased by 115.2% to $0.02 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.0 million.
- Liminatus Pharma LIMN stock rose 31.32% to $14.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $379.5 million.
- Klotho Neurosciences KLTO stock moved upwards by 19.31% to $1.73. The company's market cap stands at $56.2 million.
- NewGenIvf Group NIVF shares rose 15.15% to $2.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 million.
- Wellgistics Health WGRX stock moved upwards by 14.78% to $1.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $117.1 million.
- TherapeuticsMD TXMD stock rose 11.66% to $1.34. The company's market cap stands at $15.5 million.
Losers
- Intensity Therapeutics INTS shares decreased by 48.7% to $0.3 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million.
- Helius Medical Tech HSDT stock decreased by 39.93% to $0.67.
- Catheter Precision VTAK stock decreased by 26.68% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 million.
- Jupiter Neurosciences JUNS shares decreased by 22.62% to $1.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.9 million.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals TNXP stock declined by 22.28% to $29.31. The company's market cap stands at $214.6 million.
- Nuwellis NUWE shares decreased by 13.83% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
