12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Mercurity Fintech Holding MFH stock moved upwards by 44.9% to $6.0 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $382.1 million.
- Ouster OUST shares rose 20.39% to $19.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- Sagtec Global SAGT shares increased by 12.49% to $2.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.2 million.
- Roadzen RDZN shares rose 11.45% to $1.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.3 million.
- SailPoint SAIL shares moved upwards by 11.24% to $21.86. The company's market cap stands at $12.1 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- ARB IOT Group ARBB stock moved upwards by 10.01% to $7.03. The company's market cap stands at $12.4 million.
Losers
- LeddarTech Holdings LDTC stock declined by 27.7% to $0.27 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 million.
- Marin Software MRIN stock decreased by 14.71% to $1.45. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 million.
- GitLab GTLB stock fell 12.81% to $42.3. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- BitFuFu FUFU shares decreased by 7.94% to $3.25. The company's market cap stands at $529.4 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Brand Engagement Network BNAI stock fell 6.02% to $0.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Neonode NEON shares declined by 5.88% to $9.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $155.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ARBBARB IOT Group Ltd
$7.0310.0%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
18.09
Growth
Not Available
Quality
Not Available
Value
86.31
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
BNAIBrand Engagement Network Inc
$0.4690-2.70%
FUFUBitFuFu Inc
$3.560.85%
GTLBGitLab Inc
$42.65-12.1%
LDTCLeddarTech Holdings Inc
$0.2710-27.4%
MFHMercurity Fintech Holding Inc
$4.12-0.48%
MRINMarin Software Inc
$1.42-16.5%
NEONNeonode Inc
$9.50-3.36%
OUSTOuster Inc
$19.3020.4%
RDZNRoadzen Inc
$1.0812.5%
SAGTSagtec Global Ltd
$2.317.94%
SAILSailPoint Inc
$21.609.92%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in