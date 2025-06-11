June 11, 2025 8:07 AM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Mercurity Fintech Holding MFH stock moved upwards by 44.9% to $6.0 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $382.1 million.
  • Ouster OUST shares rose 20.39% to $19.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
  • Sagtec Global SAGT shares increased by 12.49% to $2.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.2 million.
  • Roadzen RDZN shares rose 11.45% to $1.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.3 million.
  • SailPoint SAIL shares moved upwards by 11.24% to $21.86. The company's market cap stands at $12.1 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • ARB IOT Group ARBB stock moved upwards by 10.01% to $7.03. The company's market cap stands at $12.4 million.

Losers

  • LeddarTech Holdings LDTC stock declined by 27.7% to $0.27 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 million.
  • Marin Software MRIN stock decreased by 14.71% to $1.45. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 million.
  • GitLab GTLB stock fell 12.81% to $42.3. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • BitFuFu FUFU shares decreased by 7.94% to $3.25. The company's market cap stands at $529.4 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Brand Engagement Network BNAI stock fell 6.02% to $0.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Neonode NEON shares declined by 5.88% to $9.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $155.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

